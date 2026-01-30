MP News: BJP, Congress Leaders Rise Above Party Lines To Pay Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi On His Death Anniversary

Bhopal/Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress rose above the party lines to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary on Friday. They shared heartfelt messages on social media platform X.

Remembered as the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi is known for his message of truth, non-violence, unity, and service to humanity.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed his respect to Mahatma Gandhi and posted that, 'Gandhiji showed the path of truth, non-violence, and unity to the world. He added that Gandhi’s life was a strong example of service for public welfare and humanity. The Chief Minister said that the ideals of the Father of the Nation continue to guide society even today.'

Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on Shaheed Diwas. In his message, he offered humble respects and remembered the sacrifice made by Gandhiji for the freedom and unity of the country.

Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan described Mahatma Gandhi as a great hero of India’s freedom movement. In his post, he posted that 'Gandhiji’s inspiring thoughts will continue to guide future generations to serve the nation and society. He appealed to people to follow the path of truth, non-violence, love, cleanliness, and self-reliance shown by Gandhiji to help build a developed India.'

भारतीय स्वाधीनता आंदोलन के महानायक, 'राष्ट्रपिता' महात्मा गांधी जी की पुण्यतिथि पर उनके चरणों में विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूँ!



श्रद्धेय बापू के प्रेरणादायी विचार सदैव भावी पीढ़ियों को देश और समाज की सेवा के लिए प्रेरित करते रहेंगे।



आइए, पूज्य बापू के दिखाए सत्य, अहिंसा,… pic.twitter.com/dDrOHSqYHh — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) January 30, 2026

While, Congress leaders remembered Mahatma Gandhi, Committee president Jitu Patwari shared a message from a public programme where he attended the unveiling of a statue of freedom fighter Mahatma Gandhi. While paying respect to freedom fighters, he said their sacrifice, courage, and patriotism inspire people to remain dedicated to the nation.'

आज स्वतंत्रता संग्राम सेनानी पूज्य स्व. भागीरथ वर्मा जी की मूर्ति अनावरण कार्यक्रम में शामिल होकर उनके त्याग, साहस और राष्ट्रभक्ति को नमन किया।



ऐसे वीर सपूतों की स्मृतियाँ हमें हमेशा देशहित में समर्पित रहने की प्रेरणा देती हैं। 🇮🇳



📍 गवली पलासिया, डॉ. अंबेडकर नगर (महूँ) pic.twitter.com/tJd6JSuQPs — Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari (@jitupatwari) January 30, 2026

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, calling him a guide of truth, non-violence, and inner strength.

He said that while Mahatma Gandhi was killed through deceit, his ideas can never be destroyed and will live on forever.

The death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi once again reminded the nation of his timeless values, with leaders from different political parties coming together to honour his life and message.