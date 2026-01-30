MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates ₹25 Crore Grand Pashupatinath Lok complex In Mandsaur | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): In a boost for the city’s cultural tourism potential, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday inaugurated the Pashupatinath Lok complex in Mandsaur, constructed at a cost of around Rs 25 crore.

He also released the fourth installment of Rs 200 crore under the Bhavantar scheme during the Annadata Samman Samaroh organized in Malhargarh.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Rs 200 crore disbursed for 1.17 lakh farmers under the fourth installment of the Bhavantar Yojana.

Rs 25-crore Pashupatinath Lok complex featuring a 22-foot Trinetra Rudrakani sculpture inaugurated

Rs 1,492 crore support provided to 7.10 lakh soybean farmers since the scheme’s inception.

The funds under the scheme were directly transferred to the beneficiary farmers’ bank accounts digitally.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister stressed the state government’s commitment towards agricultural development. “Our continuous efforts are aimed at increasing farmers’ income and ensuring financial stability,” he added.

Yadav said that since its inception, the ‘Bhavantar Yojana’ has supported 7.10 lakh soybean farmers with a disbursal of Rs 1,492 crore.

The chief minister toured the expansive complex via an e-cart, offered prayers before Lord Pashupatinath, and participated in the final oblations at the Yagya Shala. The complex’s crown jewel is the newly unveiled 22-foot Trinetra Rudrakani sculpture, which symbolizes Lord Shiva’s third eye.

Read Also Timeless Temples Of Madhya Pradesh Part 2: A Dive Into Gods Of The Ancient Golden Era Of Stonework

A glimpse of Pashupatinath Lok

Located beside the Shivna River, Pashupatinath Lok has four entrance gates, an open-air theater, a Satsang Bhawan, first-aid facilities, artistic murals, landscaped gardens and well-maintained pathways.

Additionally, Yadav has sanctioned the compassionate appointment of Sachin Singh as police constable. The honor came in recognition of his father, Manohar Singh, who had heroically risked his life several months ago to rescue passengers during a severe car accident at Kachariya Chowpati.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, MP Sudhir Gupta, Rajya Sabha MP Banshilal Gurjar, District Panchayat President Durga Vijay Patidar, and Mandsaur MLA Vipin Jain, among others.