Timeless Temples Of Madhya Pradesh Part 2: A Dive Into Gods Of The Ancient Golden Era Of Stonework

By: Yash Ahuja | August 11, 2024
Madhya Pradesh is known for its intricately designed and magnificent temples. Here, we get you Part-2 of our special temple series, listing six temples you must definitely visit in Madhya Pradesh!
1. Bateshwar Temples: Dating back to the 7th century, this complex features over 200 ancient temples dedicated to Hindu deities. It is renowned for its intricate carvings and historic architecture. Location: near Mitawali Padawali Banmore, Morena
2. Ram Raja Temple, Orchha: It is the only temple in India where Lord Rama is worshipped as a king and his idol is in a palace, not a temple. The temple has a rich history and attracts numerous devotees Location: Tikamgarh-Jhansi Rd, Marg, Orchha
3. Kachnar City Temple: Renowned for its massive 76-feet tall Lord Shiva statue, this temple also features an underground cave with replicas of the 12 Jyotirlingas. Location: Vijay Nagar, Jabalpur
4. Gopachal Jain Parvat: This is a revered Jain pilgrimage site featuring ancient rock-cut sculptures and temples. It is located near the town of Guna and is known for its serene setting and historical significance. Location: Phool Bagh, Lashkar, Gwalior
5. Jain Temple: Renowned for its stunning architectural beauty and historical significance, it features a cluster of ancient temples dedicated to Jain Tirthankaras, attracting devotees and tourists alike. Location: Sonagiri, Datia district
6. Chauragarh Temple: This revered Shiva temple located atop Chauragarh hill in Pachmarhi is famous for its challenging trek, where devotees carry tridents as offerings to Lord Shiva. Location: Pachmarhi, Madhya Pradesh
These were our top choices for temples to visit when in Madhya Pradesh
Thanks For Reading!