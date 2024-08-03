7 Timeless Temples of Madhya Pradesh: A Journey Through History, Spirituality & An Era Of Classic Architecture

By: Yash Ahuja | August 03, 2024
Madhya Pradesh boasts a wide variety of iconic temples, with historical relevance. In this series, we cover top 7 ancient temples you must visit!
1. Western Group of Temples - Built between 950-1050 AD, this World Heritage Site is renowned for its stunning architecture and intricate erotic sculptures, reflecting the Chandela dynasties' artistic and cultural achievements. Location: Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh
2. Hanuman Bagh Temple - A significant Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Hanuman, this temple is known for its spiritual importance and historical roots in promoting religious and cultural activities in the region. Location - Bajariya Garha, Jabalpur
3. Kakanmath Temple - Built in the 11th century by the Kachchhapaghata dynasty, this temple is a significant example of early medieval North Indian architecture, known for its intricate carvings and historical relevance. Location: Bawadipura, Morena
4. Teli Ka Mandir - Built in the 8th-9th century, this is an ancient Hindu temple which is known for its unique architectural blend of North Indian and Dravidian styles, highlighting its historical and cultural significance. Location: Gwalior Fort, Gwalior
5. Shri Bade Baba Digambar Jain Temple - A significant Jain pilgrimage site, this temple is known for its ancient history and the revered idol of Bade Baba (Lord Adinath), attracting devotees seeking spiritual solace. Location: Kundalpur Teerth Kshetra Alley, Kundalpur
6. Chaturbhuj Temple - An architectural marvel, this temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and is known for its grand structure, massive spires, and detailed carvings. Location: Behind Ramraja mandir, Orchha
7. Chausath Yogini Temple - Dating back to the 9th century, this temple is historically significant as a unique circular structure dedicated to the worship of 64 yoginis and is believed to have inspired the design of the Indian Parliament building. Location: Mitaoli, Madhya Pradesh
