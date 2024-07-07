7 Breathtaking Places To Visit In Khajuraho To Relive The Medieval Era

By: Yash Ahuja | July 07, 2024
Khajuraho is renowned for its stunning group of medieval Hindu and Jain temples. This UNESCO World Heritage Site attracts tourists for its historical and artistic significance. Here are 7 must visit places in Khajuraho
All Photos Canva
1. Kandariya Mahadeva Temple - Known for its intricate designs and immaculate size, this Lord Shiva temple is the largest temple in Khajuraho.
2. Lakshmana Temple - One of the oldest and best-preserved temples, dedicated to Lord Vishnu. This historical temple features exquisite sculptures and detailed artwork.
3. Raneh Falls - A natural wonder near Khajuraho, this series of waterfalls is formed by the Ken River and is surrounded by a deep canyon of stunning granite formations. This natural wonder is also called Grand Canyon Of India.
4. Khajuraho Archaeological Museum - A museum showcasing a collection of sculptures and artifacts from the temples, offering insights into the art and history of the Chandela dynasty.
5. Panna National Park - This wildlife reserve located a short drive from Khajuraho is known for its tiger sightings, rich biodiversity, and beautiful landscapes.
6. Ajaigarh Fort - This historical fort located near Khajuraho, offers panoramic views of the surrounding landscape and a glimpse into the region's history.
7. Chaturbhuj Temple - This famous landmark is known for its impressive 9-foot tall statue of Lord Vishnu. This temple stands out for its simplicity and serene atmosphere.
