 Indore News: Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Triggers Row With 'Baap PWD Minister Hai' Remarks; Congress' Ex-PWD Minister Sajjan Singh Verma Reacts-- VIDEO
Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya sparked a political row with his remarks on children’s character building at a university event. His example linking home environment with corruption drew sharp criticism from Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma, leading to strong reactions and renewed debate over the minister’s repeated controversial statements in Madhya Pradesh.

article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has once again stirred a controversy with his recent remarks.

His latest statement, made during a programme at Vaishnav University, has triggered sharp political reactions, especially from the opposition Congress.

During the programme, Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said that just making a good education policy is not enough to build the character of children. Giving an example, he said, “agar ghar ka mahaul aisa ho ki pita PWD mantri ho aur thekedaar bachche ko kapde dilane le jaaye, to phir character building kaise hogi?” (If the home environment is such that the father is a PWD minister and a contractor takes the child to buy clothes, then how will character be built?).

After this statement, the political atmosphere heated up.

Watch the video below :

Strong reaction by Congress' Sajjan Singh Verma

Reacting strongly, senior Congress leader and former PWD minister Sajjan Singh Verma, who has also handled the PWD department in the past, hit back at Vijayvargiya. Verma said that Kailash Vijayvargiya has “lost balance” and made a personal remark while giving an example.

He further commented on Vijayvargiya’s family background, saying that his father was a mill worker while the son studied abroad, questioning what kind of character this reflects. This further sparked a war of words between the ruling party and the opposition.

article-image

'Home is equally responsible for building a child's character'

During his speech, Vijayvargiya also said that a child spends only about four hours in school, while the remaining 20 hours are spent at home. He said that if the home atmosphere is not right, the lessons taught in school will have no effect. He suggested that along with children, parents should also have a kind of syllabus, so that values and good habits are followed at home.

article-image

Vijayvargiya also said that education should not only focus on making engineers, doctors, and professionals. He added that there should be more focus on building character and a sense of patriotism among children. According to him, discussions on values and nation-building are slowly reducing.

