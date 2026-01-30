MP Highway Horror: 4 Dead In Bhind After Speeding Truck Collides With Car Amid Dense Fog

MP News: Highway Horror; Speeding Truck Collides with Car, Four Dead in Bhind | AI-Generated Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Four people died on the spot after a speeding truck rammed into a car in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind on foggy morning of Friday. The deceased include two women and two men.

This accident happened around 8 AM, as their car reached near Bantu Dhaba on Bhind Road highway. A speeding truck coming from behind rammed into it.

According to the police official, the deceased have been identified as Saurabh Sharma, a resident of Mehgaon (Bhind), Jyoti Yadav (Bhind), Bhure Prajapati (Gormi) Bhind, and Uma Rathore, wife of Pati Ram Rathore, a resident of Moroli Bhind.

Saurabh was going to Agra to take his BSc Agriculture exam. The car belonged to his brother. He found a ride to Gwalior along the way, and those people also died in the accident.

Jyoti's sister, Neelam Yadav, said that they received information in the morning that an accident had occurred in Malanpur. My sister was also in the car. She was going to Mathura, so she had left from Gormi. Jyoti has two children. She had left home alone.

Saurabh's brother, Ankit, said that Saurabh had left home around 6 AM. He was 24 years old. He has two brothers and one sister in his family. It is worth noting that the visibility in Gwalior this morning was between 200 and 500 meters.

Truck veered into bushes after the collision

After the collision, the truck went out of control and veered into the bushes on the right side of the road. Upon receiving information about the accident, the police reached the spot and started rescue operations. The police removed the four bodies from the car, took them into custody, and sent them for post-mortem examination.

Truck driver absconds, traffic affected

Preliminary investigations suggest that the cause of the accident was dense fog and speeding. The police are currently searching for the truck driver and the investigation is ongoing. Traffic in the area was also affected for some time after the accident. The truck's number is MP 07 HB 2801 and the car's number is MP 07 ZF 5193.