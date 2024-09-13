MP Updates: 500 Rescued In Gwalior District; Government School Building Collapses In Bhind

500 Rescued In Gwalior District | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 500 people have been rescued in Senkara and Dabra in Gwalior district, while two were rescued in Tikamgarh on Thursday. They were stranded after heavy rainfall and an increase in the water level in the Sindh River tributary. In Tikamgarh, people were stranded due to the water level increase in the Dhasan River.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reviewed the flood situation on Thursday and instructed that helicopters be pressed into service to rescue stranded families.

Meanwhile, a 60-member NDRF team left for Gwalior in a special Air Force aircraft from Hyderabad. This team was divided into two groups upon arrival at Gwalior airport and was tasked with airlifting people to a safer place by helicopter. Three helicopters were dispatched for relief and rescue operations in Senkara village.

Gwalior Collector Ruchika Chouhan informed Free Press, "Around 500 people have been rescued so far. Our team, including the Army, SDRF, and home guards, have been working for the last 40 hours. Helicopters were ready but could not land here for airlifting the stranded people in Senkara and Dabra. Our home guards and SDRF team, with the help of army personnel, rescued the stranded people. The rescue operation is still ongoing and will continue through the night."

Similarly, Tikamgarh Collector Awadesh Sharma said, "Ram Milan Yadav and Ramcharan Raikwar were stranded due to the increased water level in the Dhasan River in Mahobiya Ghat village, part of Chanderikhas Gram Panchayat in the Baldevgarh block of Tikamgarh district. Attempts were first made to rescue them by helicopter, and eventually, both villagers were successfully rescued by the NDRF team."

Govt School Building Collapses In Bhind’s Rani Pura, No Casualties Reported

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Due to the heavy rainfall, a school building in government middle school Ranipura, Bhind, collapsed on Thursday. No casualties were reported as the administration had declared a holiday on Thursday for students due to the ongoing heavy rains in the district.

The furniture and educational materials stored in the classrooms were damaged as a result of the collapse. The authorities are assessing the extent of the damage.