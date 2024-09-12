Security Wall Collapse At Jabalpur's Dumna Airport Sparks Safety Concerns, Probe Underway

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Once again, corruption seems to have affected the security infrastructure at Dumna Airport in Jabalpur. Late on Tuesday night, due to heavy rains, a section of the airport’s security wall collapsed. Around 20 feet of the wall near Gaderi village was damaged.

The collapse of the wall not only compromises airport security but also raises concerns about cattle potentially entering the runway. Senior airport officials rushed to the site on Wednesday morning after learning about the incident. Necessary security measures were immediately implemented, and CISF personnel were deployed to secure the area.

This is not the first incident at Dumna Airport

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred at Dumna Airport. On June 27, a tensile roof in the drop-and-go area of the terminal building tore apart, severely damaging an Income Tax Department vehicle parked below.

Airport Director Rajeev Ratan Pandey and his team are now focusing on improving the situation to prevent future incidents. Authorities are investigating the recent collapse to ensure better structural safety and prevent any more lapses in security.

Airport built in ₹450 Crore

Dumna Airport, which was built at a cost of ₹450 crore, had its new terminal building inaugurated virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 13.