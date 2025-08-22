1.5-Year-Old Khargone Village Baby Undergoes Cleft Surgery In Bhopal, Gets A New Life

New Life For 1.5-Year-Old After Cleft Surgery; Local Health Department Provided Full Assistance |

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): A successful cleft lip surgery has brought new hope to the family of one-and-a-half-year-old Raviraj in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh. The family hails from Basantpura village in Bhikangaon development block and traveled to capital Bhopal for the treatment.

The child, who was born with a cleft lip deformity, underwent free surgery at Swapnil Katyare Lalita Hospital in Bhopal through the quick action of the local Health Department.

Higher officials informed, surgery arranged in Bhopal

Doctors at Bhikangaon Community Health Centre immediately took up Raviraj's case when his family approached them for help. The medical team informed higher officials and arranged for the surgery in Bhopal.

The operation has completely changed Raviraj's life - he can now eat food without problems and is slowly learning to speak. His father, Ajay, expressed deep gratitude to the health department.

Free treatment under government schemes

Health Department officials said free treatment is available under government schemes for children born with cleft lip, cleft palate, or similar birth defects. They urged other families facing such problems to come forward immediately for treatment.