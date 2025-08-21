WATCH: Bhopal Municipal Corporation's 'Kachra Cafe,' Encourages Residents To Trade Waste For Art, Craft & Snacks

WATCH: Bhopal Sports 'Kachra Cafe,' Encourages Residents To Trade Waste For Art & Craft Or Snacks |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Remember the ‘Best from Waste’ co-curricular from our school days?

Bhopal Municipal Corporation has literally brought the activity out of the schools and introduced it in the entire capital.

Making a unique move, the government body has established a ‘Karchra Cafe’ near Bhopal’s 10.Number market, encouraging the residents to trade the waste newspapers, cardboards, plastic, etc. for works of art & craft or food.

Giving a deeper insight into the initiative, the cafe’s attendant said, “Karcha Cafe is India’s first such cafe! And it aims to spread awareness among people regarding waste management and turning trash into treat.”

She further said, “Waste, when segregated, becomes a resource for creation of something new. It also helps us properly destroy the kind of waste that cannot be reused."

How does Kachra Cafe function?

The cafe accepts various kinds of wastes, including e-waste (from a cell to even a fridge), broken charger and phone, single use plastic, paper bags, milk packets, polythene, boxes, clothes, newspapers, cardboards, and everything.

As soon as the waste is deposited, it is weighed at the cafe.

Kachra Currency

And then, on the basis of the weight, the cafe transfers ‘Kachra Currency’ on the customer’s mobile phone through SMS. That currency can be used to buy anything from the cafe.

One can buy the art and craft from the store or can have snacks from the redemption centre present with the premises of Kachra Cafe.