 WATCH: Bhopal Municipal Corporation's 'Kachra Cafe,' Encourages Residents To Trade Waste For Art, Craft & Snacks
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalWATCH: Bhopal Municipal Corporation's 'Kachra Cafe,' Encourages Residents To Trade Waste For Art, Craft & Snacks

WATCH: Bhopal Municipal Corporation's 'Kachra Cafe,' Encourages Residents To Trade Waste For Art, Craft & Snacks

Bhopal Municipal Corporation has literally brought the activity out of the schools and introduced it in the entire capital.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 02:26 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Bhopal Sports 'Kachra Cafe,' Encourages Residents To Trade Waste For Art & Craft Or Snacks |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Remember the ‘Best from Waste’ co-curricular from our school days? 

Bhopal Municipal Corporation has literally brought the activity out of the schools and introduced it in the entire capital.

Making a unique move, the government body has established a ‘Karchra Cafe’ near Bhopal’s 10.Number market, encouraging the residents to trade the waste newspapers, cardboards, plastic, etc. for works of art & craft or food.

Read Also
Crazy Food Combos! From Raja Rani Dosa To Ice-Cream Flavoured Pani-Puri, Check Out Unusual Fusion...
article-image

Giving a deeper insight into the initiative, the cafe’s attendant said, “Karcha Cafe is India’s first such cafe! And it aims to spread awareness among people regarding waste management and turning trash into treat.”

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra News: Viral Video Of Fishing Boat Capsizing Linked To Gujarat, Not Raigad Coast, Clarifies Police
Maharashtra News: Viral Video Of Fishing Boat Capsizing Linked To Gujarat, Not Raigad Coast, Clarifies Police
'No One Will Pick You For CSK': Ruturaj Gaikwad's Hilarious Banter With Kids Goes Viral As They Support RCB In IPL; Video
'No One Will Pick You For CSK': Ruturaj Gaikwad's Hilarious Banter With Kids Goes Viral As They Support RCB In IPL; Video
Stranger Things Actress Millie Bobby Brown & Husband Jake Bongiovi Welcome Baby Girl Through Adoption
Stranger Things Actress Millie Bobby Brown & Husband Jake Bongiovi Welcome Baby Girl Through Adoption
Pakistan SC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In May 9 violence Cases: Will Former Pak PM Walk Out Of Jail Now?
Pakistan SC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In May 9 violence Cases: Will Former Pak PM Walk Out Of Jail Now?

She further said, “Waste, when segregated, becomes a resource for creation of something new. It also helps us properly destroy the kind of waste that cannot be reused."

Read Also
Bhopal Metro Clears RDSO Hurdle, Eyes CMRS Inspection Next
article-image

How does Kachra Cafe function?

The cafe accepts various kinds of wastes, including e-waste (from a cell to even a fridge), broken charger and phone, single use plastic, paper bags, milk packets, polythene, boxes, clothes, newspapers, cardboards, and everything.

 As soon as the waste is deposited, it is weighed at the cafe.

Read Also
10 Must-Try Spots For Momo Lovers In Bhopal
article-image

Kachra Currency

And then, on the basis of the weight, the cafe transfers ‘Kachra Currency’ on the customer’s mobile phone through SMS. That currency can be used to buy anything from the cafe.

One can buy the art and craft from the store or can have snacks from the redemption centre present with the premises of Kachra Cafe.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

No PG Seats In Many Government Medical Colleges In Madhya Pradesh

No PG Seats In Many Government Medical Colleges In Madhya Pradesh

Gwalior To Host Madhya Pradesh's Second Regional Tourism Conclave On August 29–30

Gwalior To Host Madhya Pradesh's Second Regional Tourism Conclave On August 29–30

WATCH: Bhopal’s Infamous Drug Smuggler Macchli Family’s 3-Storey Lavish Bungalow Demolished

WATCH: Bhopal’s Infamous Drug Smuggler Macchli Family’s 3-Storey Lavish Bungalow Demolished

Miscreants Barge Into Restaurant, Vandalise Property In Jabalpur; Arrested & Paraded Publicly

Miscreants Barge Into Restaurant, Vandalise Property In Jabalpur; Arrested & Paraded Publicly

Ancient Era Gold Coins Unearthed During Hanuman Temple Construction In MP's Morena

Ancient Era Gold Coins Unearthed During Hanuman Temple Construction In MP's Morena