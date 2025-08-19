 Bhopal Metro Clears RDSO Hurdle, Eyes CMRS Inspection Next
HomeBhopalBhopal Metro Clears RDSO Hurdle, Eyes CMRS Inspection Next

Final safety green signal expected in September; commercial run likely in October

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 11:14 AM IST
Bhopal Metro Clears RDSO Hurdle, Eyes CMRS Inspection Next | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Metro has taken a major step forward by securing certification from the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), a prerequisite for inviting the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) for final inspection.

Sources in Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (MPMRC) said that the RDSO nod came before August 15. The team had earlier visited the city to inspect the priority corridor which is a 7.5 km elevated stretch with eight stations — and carried out detailed checks on train speed, system functionality, and safety standards.

CMRS inspection in September

With RDSO certification in hand, officials are now preparing to invite Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) in September for a full inspection. If cleared, commercial operations are expected to begin in October.

“Now we are preparing to invite CMRS in September and the process to submit documents has reached an advanced stage,” said an MPMRC official, requesting anonymity.

The CMRS inspection will involve a thorough review of infrastructure, including pillar strength and every detail related to public safety. Meanwhile, finishing work is being fast-tracked across the corridor to meet timelines.

