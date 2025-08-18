 MP CM Mohan Yadav Meets PM Narendra Modi At Parliament House, Invites Him For Farmers’ Conference, Bhopal Metro Inauguration
Monday, August 18, 2025
MP CM Mohan Yadav Meets PM Narendra Modi At Parliament House, Invites Him For Farmers’ Conference | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament House on Monday. 

He invited the Prime Minister to visit Madhya Pradesh to inaugurate the upcoming Farmers’ Conference in the state and the Bhopal Metro train service.

The CM took to his official X handle to share the information and wrote, "Today in New Delhi, I paid a courtesy call on Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Modi ji and received his guidance. Every meeting with the Hon’ble Prime Minister infuses new energy and inspiration. On this occasion, I also extended an invitation to him to visit Madhya Pradesh."

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Chief Minister Yadav said that an environment of industrialisation is taking shape in the state. 

Along with this, the ‘Swadeshi’ campaign is being carried out across Madhya Pradesh.

He emphasised that this is a significant step towards building an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. 

He further added, “Our goal is to produce quality products under the ‘Swadeshi’ campaign. For this, all of us need to work harder.”

CM Yadav also informed that over the past 15 months, a major drive for industrialisation has been underway in the state. 

This has resulted in MoUs worth more than ₹30 lakh crore. These projects are expected to generate over 21 lakh jobs. 

He added that under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Modi, the state government will continue to work in this direction and remain firmly committed to moving ahead on the path of development.

