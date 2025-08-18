 WATCH: Lord Mahakaleshwar's 'Rajsi Swari' Taken Out In Ujjain; MP CM Mohan Yadav Performs Rituals
The royal procession drew thousands of devotees, offering devotion, tradition, and cultural richness altogether.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 05:00 PM IST
WATCH: Lord Mahakaleshwar's 'Rajsi Swari' Taken Out In Ujjain; MP CM Mohan Yadav Performs Rituals

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain witnessed a grand celebration on the sixth Somwar of Shravan-Bhadrapada month, as the traditional Rajsi Sawari of Lord Mahakaleshwar was taken out at 4 pm. 

The royal procession covered a route of around 7 km across the city, from Mahakal Ghat to Mahakal temple.

Before the procession, a special worship was held at the temple’s Sabhamandap. At the main gate, armed police personnel also presented a Guard of Honour to the deity.

Watch the LIVE video here:

In the procession Lord Chandramouleshwar was be seated in a silver palanquin, Lord Manmahesh on an elephant, Lord Shiv Tandav on the Garuda chariot, Lord Uma-Mahesh on the Nandi chariot, and the Holkar State’s divine image on the Dol chariot. The procession also featured the revered form of Lord Saptadhan.

The event was marked by a large cultural and devotional display. Over 70 devotional music groups, saints, dignitaries, the police band, Nagar Sena, and temple priests participated in the procession. 

Folk artists participate

Adding a vibrant cultural touch, 4 tribal performance groups performed in the procession, which were:

Dhuliya tribal Gudumbaja dance (Anuppur)

Shringari folk dance (Bhubaneswar)

Danda folk dance (Harda)

Baiga Karma dance (Balaghat)

The procession passed through Kot Mohalla, Gudri Square, Bakshi Bazaar, Kaharwadi, Harsiddhi Pal, Ram Ghat, Ramanujkot, Gangaur Darwaza, Shri Jagdish Temple, Shri Satyanarayan Temple, Tanki Chowk, Teliwada, Kanthal, Chatri Chowk, and Shri Gopal Mandir, where the Scindia State will perform worship. From there, it continued through Patni Bazaar, Gudri Square, Kot Mohalla, Mahakal Square, and returned to the Mahakaleshwar Temple.

