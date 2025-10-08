 MP News: Congress Accuses Government Of Hiding Truth In Cough Syrup Deaths In Chhindwara
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 08:56 PM IST
MP News: Congress Accuses Government Of Hiding Truth In Cough Syrup Deaths In Chhindwara

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Assembly Umang Singhar accused the state government of concealing the facts behind the Coldrif syrup tragedy, which has claimed the lives of 20 children, with several others battling for their lives in various hospitals, here.

While talking to media on Wednesday, Singhar asked the government to trace all children who may have consumed the "poisonous syrup" not only in Chhindwara, Betul, and other parts of MP, but also in neighboring states like Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

The Congress leader emphasised the alarming rise in deaths, a figure which state deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla has confirmed is now 20, stating that the situation in Parasia town, Chhindwara district, where the incident occurred, is critical

"This case seems mysterious, and it seems the government is hiding the truth. The situation is alarming as children are dying day by day," the LoP alleged. The congress leader visited Parasia and met the affected families.

While interacting with the media there, Singhar said that the state government is not able to fix the accountability of the incident. The deputy chief minister who is also the health minister is not taking the responsibility and tendering resignation, said the LoP.

