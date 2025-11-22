 MP News: Bhopal Lags In CM Helpline Grievance Redressal, Jabalpur Tops
Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) ranked at the bottom among 16 municipal corporations despite receiving highest number of complaints in latest CM Helpline grievance-redressal scores for October. State capital logged 5,925 complaints and secured weighted score of 86.38, placing it 16th.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 08:37 PM IST
article-image
Katni Collector Pulls Up PHE Officials For Poor Ranking In CM Helpline Complaints | FP Photo

According to Urban Administration Department (UAD) report updated on November 20, Jabalpur delivered strongest municipal performance with 3,539 complaints and a score of 98.58. Sagar followed in second place with 97.89, Singrauli ranked third at 97.74, and Chhindwara stood fourth at 97.54.

Besides municipal rankings, department-wise performance scores were released. Among 30 major departments, Planning, Economics and Statistics Department emerged as best performer with weighted score of 93.2%, handling 1,869 complaints and resolving 54.64% with citizen satisfaction. Energy Department ranked second with 90.26 after 42,868 complaints, while Urban Administration Department placed third at 89.35 with 48,657 complaints.

Technical Education, Skill Development & Employment Department recorded lowest score of 68.95 from 697 complaints. In contrast, Planning, Economics and Statistics Department led with 93.2%, followed by Energy Department at 90.26 and Urban Administration at 89.35.

Top & bottom in 2nd group

In second group of departments, Cottage & Village Industries Department scored highest at 89.03. Culture Department ranked last with 31.46, receiving only 23 complaints.

The rankings

Bhopal - 86.38

Satna- 88.66

Indore- 89.03

Rewa - 89.25

Dewas - 90.33

Burhanpur - 90.53

Gwalior - 90.72

Morena - 90.82

Katni - 91.46

Ratlam - 91.70

Ujjain - 92.83

Khargone - 93.31

Chhindwara - 97.54

Singrauli - 97.74

Sagar - 97.89

Jabalpur - 98.58

