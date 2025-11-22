Bhopal News: Cop Suspended For Assaulting Bike Service Centre Advisor Over ₹250 Repair Fee |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The head constable at Bairagarh police station who had brutally assaulted a service advisor outside a scooter showroom in Bag Sewania area on Saturday evening has been suspended. The altercation reportedly began over a minor repair charge of just Rs 250.

The head constable accused of assaulting the service center staff was suspended late night. Officials said action against other cops present at the spot will be taken after investigating their role in the incident.

A video of the assault went viral on social media.

The incident took place at around 4.15 PM outside the Chetak Scooter showroom in Narayan Nagar.

As per reports, when head constable Ram Avatar Dhakad arrived in uniform to get the brake lever of his scooter replaced, service advisor Sachin Kumar Kushwaha told him that the part would cost Rs 250.

Dhakad allegedly refused to pay and insisted on getting the work done through insurance. When Sachin explained that filing an insurance claim would require leaving the vehicle at the showroom and the settlement could take at least a week, Dhakad became furious and started abusing the staff. When Sachin objected, Dhakad attacked him.

Another employee Jeevan who tried to intervene was also assaulted.

Eyewitnesses reported that Dhakad dragged Sachin outside the showroom, threw him to the ground and kicked him repeatedly. Shockingly, five other uniformed policemen present on the spot did not intervene or attempt to stop the assault.

After the attack, Dhakad allegedly threatened Sachin with dire consequences if he lodged a complaint.

The showroom staff called the police control-room on 112, but the responding team also failed to restrain Dhakad. Bag Sewania police station incharge Amit Soni said the matter was under investigation and further action would be taken based on the findings.