MP News: PM Helicopter Service Failed To Attract Passengers On 2nd Day Of Launch | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The PM Shri Heli Tourism Service, which was launched on just two days ago with pious aim of availing the comfortable and hustle free pilgrimage to Ujjain and Omkareshwar, surprisingly failed to attract the passengers on the second of its launch on Saturday. The major reason behind it is stated to be high fare of the service even for the shorter distance.

The service was rolled out on Thursday from the city. In a formal ceremony Minister Tulsiram Silawat and ADM Roshan Rai has launched the service by flagging off to the helicopter. In the first ride the 6 passengers booked the tickets and fly from the Bichholi Mardana helipad to Ujjain.

Next day the helicopter took the same number of passengers from Ujjain to take them for Omkareshwar. In this way under the spiritual sector the religious circuit, the helicopter service completed the first circle of the sector. Sources said that the though the ticket bookings are on, but the seats are still vacant.

In this regard, when contacted to the responsible officers of the MP Tourism Department and the officials from the helicopter service, they were not available on the phone call.

The travel operators are stating that the prime reason of no bookings of the helicopter service is the higher fare even for the shorter distance of Ujjain and Indore. The fare for the Indore-Ujjain ride is Rs 5,000 and for Omkareshwar, Rs 6,500. Travel experts have already said that air service on this route is unlikely to succeed given the availability of cheaper road and rail options. Last year, an air taxi service on the same route was discontinued due to a lack of passengers.