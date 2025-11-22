Indore News: 3 From Tamil Nadu Held For Thefts At City Hostels |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested three members of an interstate gang from Tamil Nadu involved in thefts of mobile phones and laptops of students living in hostels, police said on Saturday. Stolen goods worth nearly Rs 25 lakh were recovered from the accused.

According to Additional DCP (zone-4) Dishesh Agrawal, the arrests were made after several cases of theft were reported in Bhanwarkuan area. Acting on these complaints, a team was formed to trace the accused.

The gang used Google Maps to locate hostels in the city and used Google Gemini to overcome language barriers. The accused had travelled from Tamil Nadu and were residing in a rented house in Mhow. Every morning, they travelled to the city by train, committed thefts in hostels and returned to Mhow with the stolen items. They planned to sell the stolen goods in Tamil Nadu .

Agrawal further stated that the police team spotted three men carrying heavy bags near the IT Park on Friday. On being questioned and searched, the officials found a large number of mobile phones and laptops in their possession. During interrogation, the accused confessed to committing several thefts in hostels in Bhanwarkuan, Vijay Nagar, and Banganga area.

The arrested accused have been identified as Muthiyanthan, Magendran and Deepak, all residents of Vellore district in Tamil Nadu. Agrawal said investigations are still underway to trace other members of their network, and more stolen items are expected to be recovered.

He praised the police team for their swift action and assured that the police will continue strict action to ensure safety in hostels of the city.