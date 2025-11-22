MP News: 'Bharat Is Already A Hindu Rashtra,' Says Ex-CM Uma Bharti, Links Hindu Nation With Secularism, Urges Unity Across Castes |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister Uma Bharti said that Bharat (India) should not be “made” a Hindu Rashtra as it already is one, and this reality should be accepted by all. She claimed India is secular because it is fundamentally a Hindu nation, adding that the day it ceases to be Hindu, it will no longer remain secular.

Speaking at a press conference at her residence on Saturday, Bharti said that wherever Hindus have become a minority, even in some states, crises have followed. She said a Hindu nation guarantees a secular nation.

Making a strong pitch for Hindu unity, she emphasised that Hindus must rise above caste divisions, respect inter-caste marriages and ensure equal partnership in government and administration across castes.

She argued that religion alone does not guarantee unity, pointing out that Pakistan and Bangladesh, both Islamic nations, separated despite sharing the same religion. Addressing challenges before CM Mohan Yadav, she highlighted the importance of attracting investment, enforcing liquor prohibition and tackling corruption.

On historical matters, Bharti stated that Babar invaded India with a handful of people, and most Muslims in India are descendants of converts, not invaders. She said that those demanding Babar mosque should be sent to Babar’s country.