 Bhopal News: Plans Afoot For Statewide Shelters, ABC Centres For Stray Dogs
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Plans Afoot For Statewide Shelters, ABC Centres For Stray Dogs

Bhopal News: Plans Afoot For Statewide Shelters, ABC Centres For Stray Dogs

The plan includes provisions for shelter infrastructure, animal birth control centres, food arrangements for dogs, veterinary services and other operational facilities. However, managing such a large fund is emerging as a major challenge for urban local bodies. Several municipal corporations and councils are already struggling to meet their existing expenses

Utsav GuptaUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 12:24 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Plans Afoot For Statewide Shelters, ABC Centres For Stray Dogs | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Urban Administration Department (UAD) is working on a proposal to establish shelter homes and expand Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres in every district of Madhya Pradesh with an estimated expenditure of around Rs. 480 crore, as only around 52.3% of dogs are vaccinated.

As hearings on stray dog management continue in the Supreme Court, in view of the court’s order to tackle the growing population of stray dogs the state government has begun preparing a plan across the state.

According to the UAD, each district will have at least one shelter home, while larger districts may see four to five such facilities. Big cities face the most severe problems due to higher stray dog density, prompting authorities to focus on urban areas first.

Rising costs

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: Pet Dog Barking Row Turns Into Violent Attack In Antop Hill, 15-Year-Old Boy Stabbed; 6 Booked
Mumbai Crime: Pet Dog Barking Row Turns Into Violent Attack In Antop Hill, 15-Year-Old Boy Stabbed; 6 Booked
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, January 10: Tulsi & Mihir Travel In Same Car While Going To Surat
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, January 10: Tulsi & Mihir Travel In Same Car While Going To Surat
FPJ Impact — Alleged ₹400-Crore Demonetised Notes Heist: FIR Names Hawala Operator, 2 Cops, History-Sheeter
FPJ Impact — Alleged ₹400-Crore Demonetised Notes Heist: FIR Names Hawala Operator, 2 Cops, History-Sheeter
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: HC To Hear Petitions Alleging Colaba Returning Officer Krishna Jadhav’s Bias And Nomination Irregularities
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: HC To Hear Petitions Alleging Colaba Returning Officer Krishna Jadhav’s Bias And Nomination Irregularities

The plan includes provisions for shelter infrastructure, animal birth control centres, food arrangements for dogs, veterinary services and other operational facilities. However, managing such a large fund is emerging as a major challenge for urban local bodies. Several municipal corporations and councils are already struggling to meet their existing expenses.

Funding concerns

Officials estimate that setting up a single ABC centre can cost up to Rs. 50 lakh. Establishing shelter homes and ABC centres in all districts alone could put an additional burden of over Rs. 30 crore on local bodies. Daily food expenses are another concern, as feeding one dog costs approximately Rs. 40 per day.

Stray dog population a growing challenge

MP is estimated to have over 10 lakh stray dogs, with more than 6 lakh concentrated in major cities such as Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Ujjain and Gwalior. Authorities acknowledge that even with new shelters, the facilities may prove insufficient if the dog population continues to rise unchecked.

Expansion of ABC centres

Currently, Madhya Pradesh has 12 shelter homes and 19 ABC centres, with three newly functional facilities. Recently, out of three new ABC centres, one was shut down for not complying with prescribed norms. New ABC centres have been set up in Rewa, Gwalior and Burhanpur, with plans underway for Satna and Sagar.

Data submitted to Supreme Court

44 ABC operation tables

31 veterinary doctors

204 trained personnel

176 vehicles deployed for stray dog management

4.25 lakh stray dogs sterilised in the last five years

5.23 lakh dogs vaccinated

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Plans Afoot For Statewide Shelters, ABC Centres For Stray Dogs

Bhopal News: Plans Afoot For Statewide Shelters, ABC Centres For Stray Dogs

MP News: Health Officials Call For 100% Antenatal Registration, Regular Check-Ups For Pregnant Women...

MP News: Health Officials Call For 100% Antenatal Registration, Regular Check-Ups For Pregnant Women...

MP News: Experts Weigh In On Role Of AI-Driven Tools In Hindi Language In Jabalpur

MP News: Experts Weigh In On Role Of AI-Driven Tools In Hindi Language In Jabalpur

MP News: Three Hyva Trucks Seized For Illegal Sand and Stone Ballast Transport In Jabalpur

MP News: Three Hyva Trucks Seized For Illegal Sand and Stone Ballast Transport In Jabalpur

MP News: Two Arrested For Mobile Phone Shop Theft In Jabalpur

MP News: Two Arrested For Mobile Phone Shop Theft In Jabalpur