Bhopal News: Plans Afoot For Statewide Shelters, ABC Centres For Stray Dogs | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Urban Administration Department (UAD) is working on a proposal to establish shelter homes and expand Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres in every district of Madhya Pradesh with an estimated expenditure of around Rs. 480 crore, as only around 52.3% of dogs are vaccinated.

As hearings on stray dog management continue in the Supreme Court, in view of the court’s order to tackle the growing population of stray dogs the state government has begun preparing a plan across the state.

According to the UAD, each district will have at least one shelter home, while larger districts may see four to five such facilities. Big cities face the most severe problems due to higher stray dog density, prompting authorities to focus on urban areas first.

Rising costs

The plan includes provisions for shelter infrastructure, animal birth control centres, food arrangements for dogs, veterinary services and other operational facilities. However, managing such a large fund is emerging as a major challenge for urban local bodies. Several municipal corporations and councils are already struggling to meet their existing expenses.

Funding concerns

Officials estimate that setting up a single ABC centre can cost up to Rs. 50 lakh. Establishing shelter homes and ABC centres in all districts alone could put an additional burden of over Rs. 30 crore on local bodies. Daily food expenses are another concern, as feeding one dog costs approximately Rs. 40 per day.

Stray dog population a growing challenge

MP is estimated to have over 10 lakh stray dogs, with more than 6 lakh concentrated in major cities such as Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Ujjain and Gwalior. Authorities acknowledge that even with new shelters, the facilities may prove insufficient if the dog population continues to rise unchecked.

Expansion of ABC centres

Currently, Madhya Pradesh has 12 shelter homes and 19 ABC centres, with three newly functional facilities. Recently, out of three new ABC centres, one was shut down for not complying with prescribed norms. New ABC centres have been set up in Rewa, Gwalior and Burhanpur, with plans underway for Satna and Sagar.

Data submitted to Supreme Court

44 ABC operation tables

31 veterinary doctors

204 trained personnel

176 vehicles deployed for stray dog management

4.25 lakh stray dogs sterilised in the last five years

5.23 lakh dogs vaccinated