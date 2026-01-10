 MP News: Experts Weigh In On Role Of AI-Driven Tools In Hindi Language In Jabalpur
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 10:33 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Scholars from across the country and abroad got together to discuss the increasing use of Hindi on a global stage and how technologies like artificial intelligence are being used in the language, during an international research seminar held on Saturday in Jabalpur.

Organised at the Prime Minister College of Excellence, Government Mahakoushal Arts and Commerce College, the seminar was conducted to mark ‘World Hindi Day’. The theme of the seminar was ‘Hindi in the Global Scenario: Language, Literature, and Technology’.

Dr. Nisha Giri from the UAE, who joined the seminar online, provided in-depth analysis of AI and various technical tools used in the language.

The seminar commenced with Professor Arun Shukla, convener and Head of Hindi Department, providing a detailed outline of the program and explaining the primary objectives of the seminar.

During the technical session, approximately 20 research papers were presented in both online and offline modes.

