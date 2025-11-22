MP News: Class 8 Boy Beaten By Teacher For Greeting Guard With ‘Jai Siya Ram,' At Missionary School In Jabalpur; Principal Denies Allegations -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A class 8 student was allegedly beaten by his teacher for greeting guard with ‘Jai Siya Ram’ at a missionary school in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, as reported on Saturday.

As soon as the news spread, the student’s parents and local residents gathered at the school and protested, however the school principal denied the allegations.

Members of Bajrang Dal also reached the spot and filed a complaint against the school management at Patan police station.

FP Photo

Vice-Principal objected to religious greeting

According to the parents, student Prabal Singh Rathore greeted the guard in a normal way by saying ‘Jai Siya Ram.’

At that moment, Vice-Principal Rajesh Khandare allegedly objected to the religious greeting and slapped the student.

Shocked and scared, the student informed his parents. They then rushed to the school and demanded action.

Bajrang Dal leaders claimed that the missionary school was discriminating against Hindu students.

Leader Ramnarayan Lodhi said beating a child for saying ‘Jai Siya Ram’ is religious bias and demanded that the school’s recognition be cancelled.

He accused the school of working against Hindu culture under the name of missionary activities.FP Photo

FP Photo

FP Photo

Principal denies allegations

On the other hand, School Principal Sunil Dubey denied all allegations. He said no one beat the student and accused some people of trying to give the matter unnecessary political and religious colour. He called the complaint false and misleading.

Patan Police Station in-charge Gopendra Singh Rajput reached the school to control the situation.

He said statements from the student, parents and school staff have been recorded, and primary investigation has begun. Police are also checking CCTV footage. Action will be taken if the assault is confirmed.

Student Prabal Singh Rathore said he only said ‘Jai Siya Ram,’ after which the vice-principal slapped him in anger. His father said the child is frightened and such incidents should never happen inside a school.

Police investigation into the case is ongoing.

(Inputs from FP News Service)