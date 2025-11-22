 MP News: Class 8 Boy Beaten By Teacher For Greeting Guard With ‘Jai Siya Ram,' At Missionary School In Jabalpur; Principal Denies Allegations -- VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Class 8 Boy Beaten By Teacher For Greeting Guard With ‘Jai Siya Ram,' At Missionary School In Jabalpur; Principal Denies Allegations -- VIDEO

MP News: Class 8 Boy Beaten By Teacher For Greeting Guard With ‘Jai Siya Ram,' At Missionary School In Jabalpur; Principal Denies Allegations -- VIDEO

The family claims that the incident occurred at a missionary school, where the student greeted the guard with ‘Jai Siya Ram.’ After this, the school’s vice-principal got angry and beat him. As soon as the news spread, the student’s parents and local residents gathered at the school and protested.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 07:11 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Class 8 Boy Beaten By Teacher For Greeting Guard With ‘Jai Siya Ram,' At Missionary School In Jabalpur; Principal Denies Allegations -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A class 8 student was allegedly beaten by his teacher for greeting guard with ‘Jai Siya Ram’ at a missionary school in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, as reported on Saturday. 

As soon as the news spread, the student’s parents and local residents gathered at the school and protested, however the school principal denied the allegations.

Members of Bajrang Dal also reached the spot and filed a complaint against the school management at Patan police station.

FP Photo

Read Also
MP News: Congress Leader Dragged Out Of Car, Thrashed With Belts & Rifle In Midnight In...
article-image

Vice-Principal objected to religious greeting 

FPJ Shorts
Sanjay Raut Criticises Congress For 'Solo Run' In BMC Polls Over Sena UBT-MNS Alliance, Says ‘No Need for Anyone’s Permission'
Sanjay Raut Criticises Congress For 'Solo Run' In BMC Polls Over Sena UBT-MNS Alliance, Says ‘No Need for Anyone’s Permission'
Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025: Shiv Sena Appoints 40 District Liaison Chiefs As Dy CM Eknath Shinde Directs Leaders To Stay In Districts Until Polls
Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025: Shiv Sena Appoints 40 District Liaison Chiefs As Dy CM Eknath Shinde Directs Leaders To Stay In Districts Until Polls
Sikkim State Lottery Result: November 22, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Elite Saturday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: November 22, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Elite Saturday Weekly Draw
'I Understand That Using My Name...': Kushal Tandon Slams Reports Calling His Relationship With Shivangi Joshi 'One-Sided'
'I Understand That Using My Name...': Kushal Tandon Slams Reports Calling His Relationship With Shivangi Joshi 'One-Sided'

According to the parents, student Prabal Singh Rathore greeted the guard in a normal way by saying ‘Jai Siya Ram.’

At that moment, Vice-Principal Rajesh Khandare allegedly objected to the religious greeting and slapped the student. 

Shocked and scared, the student informed his parents. They then rushed to the school and demanded action.

Bajrang Dal leaders claimed that the missionary school was discriminating against Hindu students. 

Leader Ramnarayan Lodhi said beating a child for saying ‘Jai Siya Ram’ is religious bias and demanded that the school’s recognition be cancelled. 

He accused the school of working against Hindu culture under the name of missionary activities.FP Photo

FP Photo

Read Also
Bhopal News: 27-Year-Old Youth Chased To His Home By Over Dozen Men After Car Collides With Another...
article-image

FP Photo

Principal denies allegations 

On the other hand, School Principal Sunil Dubey denied all allegations. He said no one beat the student and accused some people of trying to give the matter unnecessary political and religious colour. He called the complaint false and misleading.

Patan Police Station in-charge Gopendra Singh Rajput reached the school to control the situation. 

He said statements from the student, parents and school staff have been recorded, and primary investigation has begun. Police are also checking CCTV footage. Action will be taken if the assault is confirmed.

Student Prabal Singh Rathore said he only said ‘Jai Siya Ram,’ after which the vice-principal slapped him in anger. His father said the child is frightened and such incidents should never happen inside a school.

Police investigation into the case is ongoing.

(Inputs from FP News Service)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Students Dressed In CM Rise School Uniform Of Spotted At Liquor Shop In Panna; VIDEO Goes...

MP News: Students Dressed In CM Rise School Uniform Of Spotted At Liquor Shop In Panna; VIDEO Goes...

MP News: Class 8 Boy Beaten By Teacher For Greeting Guard With ‘Jai Siya Ram,' At Missionary...

MP News: Class 8 Boy Beaten By Teacher For Greeting Guard With ‘Jai Siya Ram,' At Missionary...

MP News: After Coldrif Cough Syrup, 7 Ayurvedic Medicines, Including Giloy Satva, Fail Quality Test...

MP News: After Coldrif Cough Syrup, 7 Ayurvedic Medicines, Including Giloy Satva, Fail Quality Test...

MP News: Congress Leader Dragged Out Of Car, Thrashed With Belts & Rifle In Midnight In...

MP News: Congress Leader Dragged Out Of Car, Thrashed With Belts & Rifle In Midnight In...

MP News: 'We Throw It To Dogs,' Govt School Students Served Uncooked Chapatis, Watery Dal In Mid-Day...

MP News: 'We Throw It To Dogs,' Govt School Students Served Uncooked Chapatis, Watery Dal In Mid-Day...