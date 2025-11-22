MP News: Congress Leader Dragged Out Of Car, Thrashed With Belts & Rifle In Midnight In Morena--VIDEO

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A Congress leader was dragged out of his car and beaten by six miscreants with belts and rifle butt around midnight in Gwalior on Friday.

The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera. In the footage, it can be seen that as soon as the leader stepped out of his car, the men who were waiting nearby rushed towards him and started beating him.

They continued to beat him for some time, and then fled, leaving him bleeding.

Watch the CCTV clip below :

All five men who brutally attacked the Congress leader and left him half-dead in the middle of the night were arrested by the police.

According to information, the incident took place around 2 am in Vivek Nagar, near the Mela Ground area of Thatipur.

According to police, the victim, Satendra Singh Kushwah, lives in New Vivek Nagar and is a Congress leader from Bhind. He is also in charge of the Sewda Assembly area and works in the property business.

On the night of the attack, he was returning home after attending a programme. As soon as he reached his house and was opening his car door, a group of about six men attacked him.

Before he could react, the attackers threw him to the ground and started beating him badly. One of them hit him several times with the butt of a rifle.

They kept beating him until he was almost unconscious and then fled the spot. After getting information, police reached the area, checked the CCTV footage and registered a case.

The CCTV helped police identify one attacker named Shailu Kushwah. He was caught at Thatipur Square on Friday night.

During questioning, he revealed the names of the others involved, Bharat Solanki, Kuldeep Parihar, Bal Singh Bhadoria and Ram Swaroop Gurjar. All of them were later arrested.

Police say the men carried out the attack because of a family dispute.

ASP Anu Beniwal confirmed that all the accused have been arrested and are being questioned further.