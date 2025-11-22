MP News: Aides Flee, 25-Year-Old Thief Caught By Locals; Tied To Pole & Beaten In Jabalpur--VIDEO

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old thief was allegedly caught stealing, while his aides fled with jewels in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Saturday. Locals tied him to a pole, thrashed him with shoes by crowd after he was caught stealing in Jabalpur on Saturday.

A video circulating on social media shows the crowd placing shoes on his head while questioning him about what he was doing there and all.

25-year-old Youth Tied To A Pole And Beaten With Shoes After He Was Caught Stealing In Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 22, 2025

The incident took place in Mirga village, Jabalpur, after he was caught stealing, police said.

According to information, the youth, identified as Vinay (also called Vinod Chakravarti) from Gotegaon in Narsinghpur, was part of a three-member gang.

Two of his accomplices escaped with stolen gold and silver jewelry, while Vinay was caught by villagers.

The crowd reportedly tied him to a pole, repeatedly hit him with shoes, and even made him wear a garland of slippers during the attack.

Police reached the spot and rescued Vinay from the mob. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and later questioned.

Authorities said Vinay and his gang have multiple pending criminal cases in Jabalpur, Seoni, and Narsinghpur.

An FIR has been registered by Vinay against the villagers who beat him, and police are now identifying and investigating those involved.

Officials warned that taking the law into one’s own hands is unacceptable, even if the accused is a criminal.

Meanwhile, the search for the two accomplices who fled continues.