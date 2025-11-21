Bhopal’s JEE Aspirant Falls To Death From Ninth Floor In Kota |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An 18-year-old student from Bhopal, Ishan Paliwal who was preparing for JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) in Kota, died after falling from the ninth floor of his apartment building under suspicious circumstances on Friday afternoon.

Ishan was living in a rented flat with his mother at Royal Imperia residential building in Kota for the past two years.

According to reports, Ishaan fell from the 9th floor and received severe injuries. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead.

Police officials in Kota said the circumstances leading to Ishan’s fall were still not clear. “We are investigating whether it was an accident or a suicide,” they said.

Ishan’s father, Vivek Paliwal an engineer in Bhopal, was informed about the incident. Post-mortem examination of the body will be conducted on Saturday after the he reaches Kota. The family lives in Siddharth Lake City in Anand Nagar here.

Following the incident, Ishan’s mother Tara Paliwal went into shock and was unable to speak. She had been staying with her son in Kota for the past two years to support his studies.

Police are examining all possible angles and have begun checking the building’s CCTV camera footage to determine whether the fall was accidental or due to any other cause.