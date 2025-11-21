 Bhopal’s JEE Aspirant Falls To Death From Ninth Floor In Kota
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal’s JEE Aspirant Falls To Death From Ninth Floor In Kota

Bhopal’s JEE Aspirant Falls To Death From Ninth Floor In Kota

An 18-year-old student from Bhopal, Ishan Paliwal who was preparing for JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) in Kota, died after falling from the ninth floor of his apartment building under suspicious circumstances on Friday afternoon. Ishan was living in a rented flat with his mother at Royal Imperia residential building in Kota for the past two years.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 10:47 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal’s JEE Aspirant Falls To Death From Ninth Floor In Kota |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An 18-year-old student from Bhopal, Ishan Paliwal who was preparing for JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) in Kota, died after falling from the ninth floor of his apartment building under suspicious circumstances on Friday afternoon.

Ishan was living in a rented flat with his mother at Royal Imperia residential building in Kota for the past two years.

Read Also
MP News: Police Head-Quarters Awaits Application From Indian Women Cricketer Kranti Gaud’s Father...
article-image

According to reports, Ishaan fell from the 9th floor and received severe injuries. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead.

Police officials in Kota said the circumstances leading to Ishan’s fall were still not clear. “We are investigating whether it was an accident or a suicide,” they said.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To A Sunny Yet Smog-Filled Weekend; Overall AQI Remains In Unhealthy Range At 292
Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To A Sunny Yet Smog-Filled Weekend; Overall AQI Remains In Unhealthy Range At 292
Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju Sangeet: Ranveer Singh Dances With Donald Trump Jr's Girlfriend Bettina Anderson In Udaipur—VIDEO
Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju Sangeet: Ranveer Singh Dances With Donald Trump Jr's Girlfriend Bettina Anderson In Udaipur—VIDEO
IND vs SA: Rishabh Pant Makes History, Becomes Second Wicketkeeper After MS Dhoni To Lead India In Test Cricket
IND vs SA: Rishabh Pant Makes History, Becomes Second Wicketkeeper After MS Dhoni To Lead India In Test Cricket
Sudeep Pharma's IPO Fully Subscribed On The First Day Of Share Sale, Non-Institutional Investors Fetch 3 Times The Subscription
Sudeep Pharma's IPO Fully Subscribed On The First Day Of Share Sale, Non-Institutional Investors Fetch 3 Times The Subscription

Ishan’s father, Vivek Paliwal an engineer in Bhopal, was informed about the incident. Post-mortem examination of the body will be conducted on Saturday after the he reaches Kota. The family lives in Siddharth Lake City in Anand Nagar here.

Following the incident, Ishan’s mother Tara Paliwal went into shock and was unable to speak. She had been staying with her son in Kota for the past two years to support his studies.

Police are examining all possible angles and have begun checking the building’s CCTV camera footage to determine whether the fall was accidental or due to any other cause.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal’s JEE Aspirant Falls To Death From Ninth Floor In Kota

Bhopal’s JEE Aspirant Falls To Death From Ninth Floor In Kota

MP News: Departmental Promotion Committee Meets In New Delhi To Promote Five State Police Service...

MP News: Departmental Promotion Committee Meets In New Delhi To Promote Five State Police Service...

Bhopal News: Over 10,000 Trees Lost In A Year, Experts Warn

Bhopal News: Over 10,000 Trees Lost In A Year, Experts Warn

MP News: Second Ride Of Helicopter Service In Spiritual Region Completed

MP News: Second Ride Of Helicopter Service In Spiritual Region Completed

Bhopal News: Several Booked For Forcing Two Men To Convert

Bhopal News: Several Booked For Forcing Two Men To Convert