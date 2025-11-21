 MP News: Police Head-Quarters Awaits Application From Indian Women Cricketer Kranti Gaud’s Father To Restore His Services
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Police Head-Quarters Awaits Application From Indian Women Cricketer Kranti Gaud’s Father To Restore His Services

MP News: Police Head-Quarters Awaits Application From Indian Women Cricketer Kranti Gaud’s Father To Restore His Services

he police headquarters was waiting for an application from women’s World Cup winning cricketer Kranti Gond’s father to restore his services as constable, said officials here on Friday. On November 9, chief minister Mohan Yadav had assured that Munna Singh Gond, the father of Kranti Gond, would be reinstated as police constable. He was dismissed in 2012 after an alleged error during election duty.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 07:39 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Police Head-Quarters Awaits Application From Indian Women Cricketer Kranti Gaud’s Father To Restore His Services | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The police headquarters was waiting for an application from women’s World Cup winning cricketer Kranti Gond’s father to restore his services as constable, said officials here on Friday.

On November 9, chief minister Mohan Yadav had assured that Munna Singh Gond, the father of Kranti Gond, would be reinstated as police constable. He was dismissed in 2012 after an alleged error during election duty.

During a function, the cricketer had asked the CM to restore the services of her father and he had given the assurance.

When the family was heading towards Bhopal to attend the function, Munna Singh told the local people that he would file the application in Bhopal, but the PHQ did not get it.

FPJ Shorts
Reformist Jews To Celebrate Their Centennial In India On November 23
Reformist Jews To Celebrate Their Centennial In India On November 23
Mumbai Metro Line 3 Must Hit 1.56 Million Riders Daily For Real Emission Cuts, IIT Study Finds
Mumbai Metro Line 3 Must Hit 1.56 Million Riders Daily For Real Emission Cuts, IIT Study Finds
Mumbai Crime News: Retired Railway Loco Pilot Killed After Argument In Ghatkopar
Mumbai Crime News: Retired Railway Loco Pilot Killed After Argument In Ghatkopar
Siddhanth Kapoor, Influencer Orry Summoned By ANC In ₹252-Crore MD Drug Racket Probe
Siddhanth Kapoor, Influencer Orry Summoned By ANC In ₹252-Crore MD Drug Racket Probe
Read Also
MP News: Ram–Sita Idol Unearthed During Excavation At Sagar Masjid Site--VIDEO
article-image

Special DG, Adarsh Katiyar told the Free Press that the police were waiting for the application from Munna Gond.

He said, “First the application shall reach the office and according to the procedure and CM’s assurance the department will take the decision. SP Chattarpur is capable of taking the decision on the application”.

SP Chattarpur, Agam Jain said that he had not received any letter or application from Gond for the restoration of his services.

He said that after receiving the letter from the applicant, the directives would be issued by the PHQ.

Police personnel may visit his house and seek the application for the job at a personal level, he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Police Head-Quarters Awaits Application From Indian Women Cricketer Kranti Gaud’s Father...

MP News: Police Head-Quarters Awaits Application From Indian Women Cricketer Kranti Gaud’s Father...

MP News: 2 Contractors Booked For Negligence After Under-Construction Structure At Famous Peetambara...

MP News: 2 Contractors Booked For Negligence After Under-Construction Structure At Famous Peetambara...

MP News: Kailash Kher’s Remark ‘Taali Bajao Gareebon’ Sparks Controversy In Mandsaur

MP News: Kailash Kher’s Remark ‘Taali Bajao Gareebon’ Sparks Controversy In Mandsaur

Bhopal News: HFA Project Site In Rahul Nagar; CS Anurag Jain Seeks Report From BMC As 336 Families...

Bhopal News: HFA Project Site In Rahul Nagar; CS Anurag Jain Seeks Report From BMC As 336 Families...

Bhopal Power Cut November 22: Power To Remain Disrupted In Fire Colony, Central Jail, Mausam Kendra...

Bhopal Power Cut November 22: Power To Remain Disrupted In Fire Colony, Central Jail, Mausam Kendra...