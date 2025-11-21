MP News: 2 Contractors Booked For Negligence After Under-Construction Structure At Famous Peetambara Peeth Collapses

MP News: Peetambara Peeth Gate Collapse; 2 Contractors Booked For Negligence | FP Photo

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Two days after the collapse of an under-construction pillar at the main entrance of Peetambara Peeth in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district, the administration has taken major action.

Police have registered an FIR against Udaipur-based contractors Kamal Hingad and BL Lodha.

It is said that both contractors were building the temple’s main gate in a Rajasthani architectural style using red stone. Due to negligence during construction, several pillars suddenly collapsed, creating the risk of a major accident.

The FIR was filed based on a complaint by temple assistant manager Manoj Mudgal.

On Thursday, Collector Swapnil Wankhede visited the site and warned of strict action. Within 24 hours of the warning, the FIR was registered.

No casualty reported

According to information, the incident took place on Wednesday night when a large portion of the newly built main gate suddenly fell. Around 8 to 12 pillars were completely damaged.

Fortunately, no workers were present at the time, as they had left for the day, preventing a major tragedy.

The collector has sought a detailed report and is personally monitoring the situation. He inspected the construction site and ordered a technical investigation.

The SDM also issued a notice to the temple management and has asked them to submit all documents within 3 days.

The collector also held a meeting with the temple management and contractors. He stated that any negligence regarding construction material, design approval, safety standards, or procedures will result in strict action.

(Inputs from FP News Service)