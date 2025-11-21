 MP News: 2 Contractors Booked For Negligence After Under-Construction Structure At Famous Peetambara Peeth Collapses
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: 2 Contractors Booked For Negligence After Under-Construction Structure At Famous Peetambara Peeth Collapses

MP News: 2 Contractors Booked For Negligence After Under-Construction Structure At Famous Peetambara Peeth Collapses

According to information, the incident took place on Wednesday night when a large portion of the newly built main gate suddenly fell. Around 8 to 12 pillars were completely damaged. Fortunately, no workers were present at the time, as they had left for the day, preventing a major tragedy.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 10:13 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Peetambara Peeth Gate Collapse; 2 Contractors Booked For Negligence | FP Photo

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Two days after the collapse of an under-construction pillar at the main entrance of Peetambara Peeth in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district, the administration has taken major action. 

Police have registered an FIR against Udaipur-based contractors Kamal Hingad and BL Lodha.

It is said that both contractors were building the temple’s main gate in a Rajasthani architectural style using red stone. Due to negligence during construction, several pillars suddenly collapsed, creating the risk of a major accident. 

The FIR was filed based on a complaint by temple assistant manager Manoj Mudgal.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Politics: Congress Signals Solo Fight As Sharad Pawar Pushes For MNS Entry Into MVA Ahead Of BMC Polls
Mumbai Politics: Congress Signals Solo Fight As Sharad Pawar Pushes For MNS Entry Into MVA Ahead Of BMC Polls
India Post Opens Service Desk At CSMT Aqua Line Metro Station In Mumbai
India Post Opens Service Desk At CSMT Aqua Line Metro Station In Mumbai
Maharashtra Clears Policy To Give Free Government Land For ESIC Hospitals, Boosting Worker Healthcare
Maharashtra Clears Policy To Give Free Government Land For ESIC Hospitals, Boosting Worker Healthcare
Kalyan Suicide Case: BJP Leaders Visit Family Of 22-Year-Old Arnava, Demand Swift Action In Train Assault Probe
Kalyan Suicide Case: BJP Leaders Visit Family Of 22-Year-Old Arnava, Demand Swift Action In Train Assault Probe

On Thursday, Collector Swapnil Wankhede visited the site and warned of strict action. Within 24 hours of the warning, the FIR was registered.

Read Also
MP News: Ex-Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Attends Book Launch Event In Bhopal; Makes First Public...
article-image

No casualty reported 

According to information, the incident took place on Wednesday night when a large portion of the newly built main gate suddenly fell. Around 8 to 12 pillars were completely damaged. 

Fortunately, no workers were present at the time, as they had left for the day, preventing a major tragedy.

The collector has sought a detailed report and is personally monitoring the situation. He inspected the construction site and ordered a technical investigation. 

The SDM also issued a notice to the temple management and has asked them to submit all documents within 3 days.

The collector also held a meeting with the temple management and contractors. He stated that any negligence regarding construction material, design approval, safety standards, or procedures will result in strict action.

(Inputs from FP News Service)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 2 Contractors Booked For Negligence After Under-Construction Structure At Famous Peetambara...

MP News: 2 Contractors Booked For Negligence After Under-Construction Structure At Famous Peetambara...

MP News: Kailash Kher’s Remark ‘Taali Bajao Gareebon’ Sparks Controversy In Mandsaur

MP News: Kailash Kher’s Remark ‘Taali Bajao Gareebon’ Sparks Controversy In Mandsaur

Bhopal News: HFA Project Site In Rahul Nagar; CS Anurag Jain Seeks Report From BMC As 336 Families...

Bhopal News: HFA Project Site In Rahul Nagar; CS Anurag Jain Seeks Report From BMC As 336 Families...

Bhopal Power Cut November 22: Power To Remain Disrupted In Fire Colony, Central Jail, Mausam Kendra...

Bhopal Power Cut November 22: Power To Remain Disrupted In Fire Colony, Central Jail, Mausam Kendra...

MP News: 3 West Bengalis Dead, One Critical After Tractor Trolley Overturns In Gwalior

MP News: 3 West Bengalis Dead, One Critical After Tractor Trolley Overturns In Gwalior