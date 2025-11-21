 MP News: High Court Stays Demolition Of Al-Falah University Founder’s Family House
Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday morning stayed the demolition of Al-Falah Unversity founder and chairman Jawad Siddiqui's family house for 15 days. The Mhow Cantonment Board had on Wednesday issued a demolition notice to the family over illegal construction.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 11:47 PM IST
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday morning stayed the demolition of Al-Falah Unversity founder and chairman Jawad Siddiqui’s family house for 15 days. The Mhow Cantonment Board had on Wednesday issued a demolition notice to the family over illegal construction.

A single bench of Justice Vivek Rusia passed the order while hearing a petition filed by Abdul Majid, who had been living in the house with his family for the last several years. The court categorically directed that no demolition or coercive action would be taken against the building for the next 15 days.

The petition challenged the Cantonment Board’s notice as “vague and baseless”, arguing that it failed to specify which portion of the structure was considered unauthorised construction.

The plea further pointed out that the Board was relying on old notices issued in 1996-97 without presenting any fresh evidence or survey establishing current violations. It also highlighted non-compliance with the Supreme Court’s 2025 guidelines on demolition procedures, which were mandatory in such cases.

Abdul Majid clarified ownership details in court: the property was originally gifted by Jawad Siddiqui’s father, Hammad Siddiqui, to his son, and later transferred as a gift to Majid, who had been residing there with his family ever since. Despite this, the Cantonment Board issued a three-day ultimatum and initiated demolition proceedings.

Taking note of the ambiguities in the notice, reliance on outdated records, and violation of Supreme Court directives, the High Court stayed the demolition.

Mhow Cantonment Board Engineer H.S. Kaloya confirmed receipt of the court order and stated: “The court has granted a 15-day interim stay. Seven days have been given to the petitioner to submit all supporting documents, following which another seven days will be granted to the Cantonment Board to file its reply. The matter will be decided thereafter.”

The next hearing is scheduled after 15 days, during which the fate of the structure will be decided.

