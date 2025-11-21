MP News: Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Warns Against Getting Caught In Narrative Swirl |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said he prays that no one should get caught in swirl of narrative. “If anyone is caught in this ‘Chakravyuh,’ it is difficult to come out of it,” he said, clarifying that he was not referring to his own example. He made these remarks at the book release function of Manmohan Vaidya’s “Hum Aur Yah Vishwa” at Rabindra Bhawan on Friday evening.

“Integrity of institutions is quite essential, non-negotiable and vital for society,” he said. He said that India is changing and rising across sectors. Despite challenges in security and economy, the country has shown the spine to hold things together. Present Bharat offers hope.

Dhankhar reflected on how sages, philosophers and poets over centuries have strengthened moral, intellectual and spiritual fabric of society. He said that today, some people are moving away from morality, intellect and spirituality. Citing ancient Indian luminaries like Vyas, Charak, Aryabhatt, Bhaskar, he stressed educating children about mathematics, heritage, health and astrology. He said that in unpredictable times, the solution lies in falling back on civilisational essence.

He hailed late President Pranab Mukerjee for attending an RSS convention in Nagpur in 2018 and diffusing controversy through his courage and conduct. During CAA debates, when issues drew international attention, he recalled India’s civilisational background as a sanctuary for persecuted refugees who found support among Indians.

Dhankhar spoke about global churning affecting security, purposeful demographic variation and climate change, underlining that solutions stem from returning to civilisational values.

4-month silence

Dhankhar opened with “After four months…,” prompting applause that filled the hall. He ended humorously, saying, “Owing to time, my throat could not get opened,” drawing further applause. He said Manmohan Vaidya’s book dismantles myths portraying RSS as ultra, dubbing RSS an establishing force in the country. When reminded to conclude due to a flight, he replied that duty cannot be set aside for convenience, citing his recent past as proof.

No BJP leader receives ex-VP Dhankhar at airport

When former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar arrived in the state capital on Friday, no BJP leader or minister went to the airport to receive him. Rajya Sabha member Digvijay Singh expressed his concern over the incident.

Taking to his X handle, Singh said that no minister met Dhankhar at the airport, calling it a violation of VIP protocol. As per norms, the Chief Minister should have received him, especially since he came to attend an RSS programme. Singh described the incident as a reflection of the BJP’s ‘use and throw’ policy and expressed his sympathy for Dhankhar.