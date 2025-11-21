MP News: Delhi Blast Connection; Al Falah Chancellor’s Brother Hamood Siddiqui Ran Scams Openly For 25 Years Warrants | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Noose is tightening around Al Falah University chancellor Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui and his brother Hamood after the Delhi blast, but investigation has exposed how the two duped thousands through an “Islamic Business Model” for over two decades.

Action rarely went beyond issuing warrants and offering cash rewards, leaving poor and middle-class investors hoping in vain for justice.

Between 1999 and 2000, multiple cases of cheating and illegal deposit schemes were registered against Hamood in Bhopal and other cities. Several police stations had warrants pending, with a Rs 5000 reward declared on him in Bhopal.

Yet he evaded arrest while running companies worth several crores, as victims ran from one police station to another with no progress in investigations.

Lawyer Abid Khan of Old City said Hamood’s use of his real name, addresses and documents to open companies indicates he was never actually at large. Hamood was finally traced in Hyderabad and arrested by Indore police five days ago.

Police now reveal he continued operating openly, using real identity documents and old addresses. In 2013, he registered Mass Trade India Consultants Pvt Ltd. in Hyderabad under his full name and later served as chairman of investment entity Richman Fincom. Investigators are shocked that a man with active warrants in two cities legally ran financial operations across India under his real name.

Jawad followed similar pattern

Hamood’s brother Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui also operated openly. He launched Al Falah Trust in 1995 and later established a university under the same name in Faridabad, never attempting to conceal his identity.

In a cheating case registered at Talaiya police station, Jawad secured court relief, but investors claim their money was never returned. Two other accused, Javed and Lashkari, were never arrested.