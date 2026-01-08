 Indore Water Contamination: LoP Umang Singhar Demands FIRs Against Those Responsible, ₹1 Crore For Affected Families
Indore Water Contamination: LoP Umang Singhar Demands FIRs Against Those Responsible, ₹1 Crore For Affected Families

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar demanded FIRs against officials responsible for deaths caused by contaminated water in Indore’s Bhagirathpura and sought Rs 1 crore compensation for affected families. He questioned the government’s inaction, saying suspensions were insufficient. Former CM Digvijaya Singh also demanded a judicial probe by a sitting High Court judge.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): FIRs should be registered against those responsible for deaths due to contaminated water in Bhagirathpura of Indore city, said leader of opposition Umang Singhar, while talking to the media here on Thursday. He also demanded Rs 1 crore compensation for the affected families.

“We conducted a water audit not only in Bhagirathpura but also in several other areas of Indore”, he said, adding, “Indore yields thousands of crores as revenue to the government and is also referred to as the financial capital of the state, but what is the city receiving in return? Contaminated water? I want to ask the government why FIRs have not been registered against those responsible for this incident.

Will merely suspending officials improve the system? FIRs must be registered against the officers responsible to ensure such incidents do not occur again.”

Ex-CM demands judicial enquiry

Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh demanded a judicial enquiry by a sitting high court judge. He remembered the old days and said, “Indore is my childhood city, the most developed in my state and the cleanest in the country.

It is considered the economic capital of the state and yet, in this very city, 18 people died after drinking contaminated water”.

