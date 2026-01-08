Bhopal Student’s Mysterious Death: Preliminary Probe Indicates Death Due To Fall From Height |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The preliminary post-mortem report of Priya, a 22-year-old college student who died under suspicious circumstances at a colony in the Chuna Bhatti area on Wednesday, indicated that she died due to a fall from a height. However, police officials said the exact cause of death would be clear only after the full post-mortem report is received.

Chuna Bhatti police station in-charge Dharmendra Maurya said the case is being investigated from all angles and CCTV footage from the incident spot and hospital are being scanned.

Meanwhile, on Thursday evening, the enraged family members of the deceased placed Priya’s body on the road at Danish Nagar Crossing demanding immediate action against the accused. The protest continued for around half-an-hour resulting in a traffic snarl in the area.

Kin’s allegations

Victim’s father Kailash Mehra said that a security guard posted at JP Hospital informed him that Kapil alias Tushar had brought Priya to the hospital on his motorcycle, with his daughter seated between him and another person.

Three other youths reportedly followed them on a second motorcycle. According to Mehra, all of them took Priya inside the hospital but fled before the police arrived, leaving her behind. He further alleged that Tushar had been stalking and harassing his daughter.