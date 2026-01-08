 Bhopal Student’s Mysterious Death: Preliminary Probe Indicates Death Due To Fall From Height
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Student’s Mysterious Death: Preliminary Probe Indicates Death Due To Fall From Height

Bhopal Student’s Mysterious Death: Preliminary Probe Indicates Death Due To Fall From Height

A preliminary post-mortem suggests 22-year-old college student Priya died due to a fall from height in Bhopal’s Chuna Bhatti area, though police await the final report. Her family staged a road protest demanding action, alleging harassment and suspicious circumstances. Police are probing all angles and examining CCTV footage.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 09:34 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal Student’s Mysterious Death: Preliminary Probe Indicates Death Due To Fall From Height |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The preliminary post-mortem report of Priya, a 22-year-old college student who died under suspicious circumstances at a colony in the Chuna Bhatti area on Wednesday, indicated that she died due to a fall from a height. However, police officials said the exact cause of death would be clear only after the full post-mortem report is received.

Chuna Bhatti police station in-charge Dharmendra Maurya said the case is being investigated from all angles and CCTV footage from the incident spot and hospital are being scanned.

Meanwhile, on Thursday evening, the enraged family members of the deceased placed Priya’s body on the road at Danish Nagar Crossing demanding immediate action against the accused. The protest continued for around half-an-hour resulting in a traffic snarl in the area.

Read Also
Bhopal News: 22-Year-Old College Girl Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances, Kin Allege Foul...
article-image

Kin’s allegations

FPJ Shorts
'BJP Avoided Solo Thane Contest To Protect Alliance With Eknath Shinde': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis
'BJP Avoided Solo Thane Contest To Protect Alliance With Eknath Shinde': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis
CBI Arrests Telecom Firm’s Area Sales Manager Under Operation Chakra-V In Cybercrime SIM Card Scam
CBI Arrests Telecom Firm’s Area Sales Manager Under Operation Chakra-V In Cybercrime SIM Card Scam
Utpal Sanghvi, Christ Church, Maneckji Cooper & Nita Mukesh Ambani Impress On Action-Packed Day At Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football
Utpal Sanghvi, Christ Church, Maneckji Cooper & Nita Mukesh Ambani Impress On Action-Packed Day At Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football
Don Bosco, St. Anne’s & Mount Carmel Shine In Hockey League Action At St. Stanislaus Ground
Don Bosco, St. Anne’s & Mount Carmel Shine In Hockey League Action At St. Stanislaus Ground

Victim’s father Kailash Mehra said that a security guard posted at JP Hospital informed him that Kapil alias Tushar had brought Priya to the hospital on his motorcycle, with his daughter seated between him and another person.

Three other youths reportedly followed them on a second motorcycle. According to Mehra, all of them took Priya inside the hospital but fled before the police arrived, leaving her behind. He further alleged that Tushar had been stalking and harassing his daughter.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: BJP Begins Damage Control After Renaming MNREGA As G RAM G

MP News: BJP Begins Damage Control After Renaming MNREGA As G RAM G

MP News: Bomb Threat Triggers Panic At Rewa District Court; Turns Out Hoax

MP News: Bomb Threat Triggers Panic At Rewa District Court; Turns Out Hoax

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate Khelo MP Youth Games At Floating Stage On January 12

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate Khelo MP Youth Games At Floating Stage On January 12

Bhopal Student’s Mysterious Death: Preliminary Probe Indicates Death Due To Fall From Height

Bhopal Student’s Mysterious Death: Preliminary Probe Indicates Death Due To Fall From Height

MP News: Deadline Over; None Of 34k Private Schools Make Their Fee Structure Public

MP News: Deadline Over; None Of 34k Private Schools Make Their Fee Structure Public