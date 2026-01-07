Bhopal News: 22-Year-Old College Girl Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances, Kin Allege Foul Play |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old college student died under suspicious circumstances on Wednesday. She was found unconscious at Parika Society under Chunabhatti police station limits and was brought to JP Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. The youth who brought her to the hospital fled after leaving her there.

The girl’s family has alleged foul play, claiming that a youth had been stalking and harassing her for the past one year. Police said a case has been registered and the postmortem report is awaited to ascertain the exact cause of the girl's death.

According to reports, the deceased has been identified as Priya, a resident of Ishwar Nagar and a student of Sarojini Naidu Govt Girls' Post Graduate College (Nutan College). It is alleged that she was last seen with a youth, Kapil Tushar, who left her at JP Hospital for treatment and fled from the spot. Chunabhatti police reached the hospital after receiving information from the hospital administration..

Priya’s father, Kailash Mahra, said his daughter left home around 9.30 am for college. However, at about 3 pm, the family received information about her death from the hospital authorities. Mahra alleged that Priya had severe injury marks on her face, hands and legs.

He further claimed that her clothes were torn and black and bluish marks were visible on her body, indicating she may have been assaulted with a belt. “If it was an accidental death, why did the youth flee from the hospital?” he asked, raising suspicion of assault and murder.The family members further alleged that Tushar was harassing Priya for around a year.

He had been stalking her from home to her college and harassing her. Chunabhatti police station in-charge Dharmendra Maurya said efforts are underway to trace the accused youth. CCTV footage from the area where the girl was found is being scanned, and statements of family members and other concerned persons are being recorded. The postmortem report would provide crucial leads and all angles are being thoroughly investigated, he added.