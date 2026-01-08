 MP News: HC Rejects Yashin Machhli Bail In Vidhan Sabha Entry Pass Case
The Madhya Pradesh High Court rejected bail of Yashin Ahmed alias Machhli in the Vidhan Sabha entry pass case. He was caught using a journalist parking pass issued for another vehicle. The court cited misuse of the pass, forgery, criminal antecedents and security threats to MLAs and ministers while denying relief.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 10:02 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court, principal bench of Jabalpur, on Thursday rejected bail of Yashin Ahmed alias “Machhli” in Vidhan Sabha’s fake entry pass.  

Yasin was caught driving a vehicle bearing an MP Vidhan Sabha entry pass. He was arrested with others in an inter-state synthetic drug (MD) racket in July 2025.  Arera Hills Bhopal, District Bhopal (M.P.) registered cases for the offence punishable under Sections 318(4), 319(2), 336(3) & 340(2) of BNS, 2023. Yashin was arrested on August 1,2025

Yaseen Ahmed was allegedly using the ‘Journalist’ Vidhana Sabha Parking Pass bearing No.433 issued to Gaurav Sharma for Vehicle No. MP-04-TB-3950 and valid for December 2024 Assembly Session.

As per order, State has opposed the grant of bail to the applicant and submitted that alleged pass was issued by the Office of Vidhan Sabha for the entry of Journalist on Vehicle No. MP-04- TB-3950 but that pass is used by the present applicant on his vehicle No. MP-04-ZL-0999 for his personal use.

It was submitted that the applicant with history sheeter with criminal antecedents was using the vehicle with the pass for illegal activities.. It  further stated that the applicant has made forged pass and affixed it on his vehicle which was only for use of entry in Vidhan Sabha and which was a threat to the security of MLAs and Ministers present in Vidhan Sabha as applicant has criminal antecedents.

