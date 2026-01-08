MP News: NGT Slams BMC Over Aadampur Landfill Mismanagement; Seeks Waste Disposal Plan By Jan 27

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday strongly reprimanded Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) over long-pending mismanagement at Aadampur garbage landfill, warning of strict action against officials if corrective steps are not taken.

The tribunal directed BMC to submit a detailed action plan by January 27, outlining how the huge volume of accumulated waste will be scientifically eliminated.

Petitioner Nitin Saxena highlighted recurring fires at Aadampur Cantonment landfill, which erupt almost every summer and cause severe air pollution in surrounding areas. The matter has previously reached both NGT and Supreme Court due to its serious environmental impact.

During the hearing, Tribunal expressed concern over continued negligence and stressed the need for concrete solutions rather than routine explanations. Appearing for BMC, Superintendent Engineer (Swachh Bharat Mission & Water Works) Udit Garg informed NGT about past steps taken. The Tribunal, however, said these measures were insufficient and emphasised a time-bound, effective waste elimination strategy.

NGT warned that persistent lapses would attract stringent action against civic officials. Next hearing will review the action plan and compliance report submitted by BMC by January 27.

Symbolic water spraying

Tribunal criticised BMC for “misleading” air pollution control measures. It objected to selective water spraying around AQI monitoring systems, including Collectorate premises, Assembly area, and Shahpura, noting this creates a false impression of improved air quality without addressing pollution citywide.

BMC submission

Udit Garg told Free Press that BMC issued notices to four officials in connection with negligence during a previous landfill fire. Those served notices include former Fire Officer Rameshwar Neel, former Assistant Health Officer Rakesh Sharma, a sub-inspector, and a supervisor. All four have been removed from landfill duties, and new staff have been assigned responsibility.