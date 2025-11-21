 Indore News: IMC Chief Asks IDA To Construct Boundary Walls Around Vacant Plots
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: IMC Chief Asks IDA To Construct Boundary Walls Around Vacant Plots

Indore News: IMC Chief Asks IDA To Construct Boundary Walls Around Vacant Plots

Municipal commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav, along with IDA CEO Dr Parikshit Jhade and officials from both Indore Municipal Corporation and Indore Development Authority (IDA), conducted a detailed inspection of Scheme No 136 on Friday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 11:03 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: IMC Chief Asks IDA To Construct Boundary Walls Around Vacant Plots |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav, along with IDA CEO Dr Parikshit Jhade and officials from both Indore Municipal Corporation and Indore Development Authority (IDA), conducted a detailed inspection of Scheme No 136 on Friday.

During the inspection, the commissioner observed that several vacant IDA plots were being used as dumping spots. Taking serious note of the issue, he instructed IDA officials to construct pre-cast boundary walls around all vacant plots to prevent garbage dumping and unauthorised use.

Read Also
MP News: Police Head-Quarters Awaits Application From Indian Women Cricketer Kranti Gaud’s Father...
article-image

Yadav reviewed the status of six gardens allocated under CSR to be developed as “Ahilya Van” in Scheme 136. Since the agency responsible had failed to begin development, he directed officials to issue notices immediately. If the work is still not carried out, he instructed that the responsibility be withdrawn and handed back to the Municipal Corporation.

IDA is currently constructing the road from MR-11 Bypass to AB Road. Under the AMRUT scheme, a sewerage network is also to be laid along this stretch. The Commissioner instructed that the sewer lines must be installed simultaneously with road construction to avoid future digging and ensure coordinated infrastructure development.

FPJ Shorts
ED Grills Industrialist Vikas Garg For Over 8 Hours In Alleged ₹190-Crore Duty Evasion And Money Laundering Probe
ED Grills Industrialist Vikas Garg For Over 8 Hours In Alleged ₹190-Crore Duty Evasion And Money Laundering Probe
CBI Gets Sanction To Prosecute Yes Bank Co-Founder Rana Kapoor In Fraud Case
CBI Gets Sanction To Prosecute Yes Bank Co-Founder Rana Kapoor In Fraud Case
NMMC Inaugurates Advanced Microbiology Lab At Nerul’s Meenatai Thackeray Hospital
NMMC Inaugurates Advanced Microbiology Lab At Nerul’s Meenatai Thackeray Hospital
Parents Would Not Exploit Son’s Death For 'False' Rail Compensation Claim: Bombay High Court
Parents Would Not Exploit Son’s Death For 'False' Rail Compensation Claim: Bombay High Court

Encroachment review on IDA land

The inspection team also examined cases of encroachment on IDA-owned land within Scheme 136. Officials were given clear directions for corrective action and removal of unauthorised occupation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Delhi Blast Connection; Al Falah Chancellor’s Brother Hamood Siddiqui Ran Scams Openly...

MP News: Delhi Blast Connection; Al Falah Chancellor’s Brother Hamood Siddiqui Ran Scams Openly...

Indore News: IMC Chief Asks IDA To Construct Boundary Walls Around Vacant Plots

Indore News: IMC Chief Asks IDA To Construct Boundary Walls Around Vacant Plots

Indore News: Cleanliness To Fitness; ‘One Indore -- Run Indore’ Marathon Tomorrow

Indore News: Cleanliness To Fitness; ‘One Indore -- Run Indore’ Marathon Tomorrow

MP News: High Court Stays Demolition Of Al-Falah University Founder’s Family House

MP News: High Court Stays Demolition Of Al-Falah University Founder’s Family House

MP News: Ex-CM Digvijaya Singh's Remark On Maoist Commander Hidma’s Death In Encounter Kicks Up...

MP News: Ex-CM Digvijaya Singh's Remark On Maoist Commander Hidma’s Death In Encounter Kicks Up...