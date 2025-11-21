Indore News: IMC Chief Asks IDA To Construct Boundary Walls Around Vacant Plots |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav, along with IDA CEO Dr Parikshit Jhade and officials from both Indore Municipal Corporation and Indore Development Authority (IDA), conducted a detailed inspection of Scheme No 136 on Friday.

During the inspection, the commissioner observed that several vacant IDA plots were being used as dumping spots. Taking serious note of the issue, he instructed IDA officials to construct pre-cast boundary walls around all vacant plots to prevent garbage dumping and unauthorised use.

Yadav reviewed the status of six gardens allocated under CSR to be developed as “Ahilya Van” in Scheme 136. Since the agency responsible had failed to begin development, he directed officials to issue notices immediately. If the work is still not carried out, he instructed that the responsibility be withdrawn and handed back to the Municipal Corporation.

IDA is currently constructing the road from MR-11 Bypass to AB Road. Under the AMRUT scheme, a sewerage network is also to be laid along this stretch. The Commissioner instructed that the sewer lines must be installed simultaneously with road construction to avoid future digging and ensure coordinated infrastructure development.

Encroachment review on IDA land

The inspection team also examined cases of encroachment on IDA-owned land within Scheme 136. Officials were given clear directions for corrective action and removal of unauthorised occupation.