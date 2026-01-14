 Indore News: IMC Holds Water Hearings In All 85 Wards, Receives Over 309 Complaints
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: IMC Holds Water Hearings In All 85 Wards, Receives Over 309 Complaints

Indore News: IMC Holds Water Hearings In All 85 Wards, Receives Over 309 Complaints

Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) organised “Jal Sunwai” across all 85 wards on Tuesday to address citizens’ drinking water grievances, especially after deaths in Bhagirathpura due to contaminated water. Residents submitted over 309 complaints regarding irregular supply, low pressure, leaks, and pipeline issues.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 12:35 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: IMC Holds Water Hearings In All 85 Wards, Receives Over 309 Complaints |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In order to address citizens’ drinking water-related grievances, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Tuesday organised “Jal Sunwai” (water hearings) across all 85 wards of the city which hogged international level limelight over deaths due to consumption of contaminated water in Bhagirathpura area.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal said the initiative was aimed at ensuring quick and effective resolution of public complaints related to water supply. The hearings were held at all drinking overhead water tanks in the municipal area from 11 am to 1 pm.

During the hearings, residents directly presented their complaints, problems and suggestions to civic officials. More than 309 applications related to water supply issues were received, including complaints of irregular water supply, low water pressure, leakages, pipeline repairs and non-availability of water on time.

All applications received during the hearings were collected on the spot and forwarded to the concerned departments and officials for prompt resolution. Singhal directed officials to ensure time-bound redressal of complaints on a priority basis so that citizens do not face inconvenience.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: P-North, P-East & P-South Wards Overview
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: P-North, P-East & P-South Wards Overview
SVIS Pile Up 317/5 In Giles Shield U-14 Semifinal
SVIS Pile Up 317/5 In Giles Shield U-14 Semifinal
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signals Civic Overhaul, Claims Mahayuti Win Certain
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signals Civic Overhaul, Claims Mahayuti Win Certain
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Firecrackers Overshadow Green Promises In Campaign Trail
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Firecrackers Overshadow Green Promises In Campaign Trail
Read Also
Indore News: Directorate Of Revenue Intelligence Arrests Man In ₹4.18 Crore Customs Duty Evasion...
article-image

Bhargav said the IMC is committed to providing every citizen with clean, safe and adequate drinking water. He added that programmes like water hearings enable direct interaction with citizens and help resolve issues efficiently. The Mayor also appealed to residents to actively participate in the initiative and register their water-related grievances at their designated water tanks during the scheduled time.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: IMC Holds Water Hearings In All 85 Wards, Receives Over 309 Complaints
Indore News: IMC Holds Water Hearings In All 85 Wards, Receives Over 309 Complaints
Indore News: Animal Activists Attack Man By Mistake, Vandalise His Home
Indore News: Animal Activists Attack Man By Mistake, Vandalise His Home
Indore News: HC Quashes Appointment Of Special Public Prosecutor Made At Complainant’s Instance
Indore News: HC Quashes Appointment Of Special Public Prosecutor Made At Complainant’s Instance
MP News: Digvijaya Singh Announces Exit From Rajya Sabha; Floats Idea Of SC/ST Chief Minister
MP News: Digvijaya Singh Announces Exit From Rajya Sabha; Floats Idea Of SC/ST Chief Minister
Indore News: 77-Year-Old Bedridden Woman Seeks Police Help Over Alleged Tenant Fraud
Indore News: 77-Year-Old Bedridden Woman Seeks Police Help Over Alleged Tenant Fraud