Indore News: IMC Holds Water Hearings In All 85 Wards, Receives Over 309 Complaints

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In order to address citizens’ drinking water-related grievances, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Tuesday organised “Jal Sunwai” (water hearings) across all 85 wards of the city which hogged international level limelight over deaths due to consumption of contaminated water in Bhagirathpura area.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal said the initiative was aimed at ensuring quick and effective resolution of public complaints related to water supply. The hearings were held at all drinking overhead water tanks in the municipal area from 11 am to 1 pm.

During the hearings, residents directly presented their complaints, problems and suggestions to civic officials. More than 309 applications related to water supply issues were received, including complaints of irregular water supply, low water pressure, leakages, pipeline repairs and non-availability of water on time.

All applications received during the hearings were collected on the spot and forwarded to the concerned departments and officials for prompt resolution. Singhal directed officials to ensure time-bound redressal of complaints on a priority basis so that citizens do not face inconvenience.

Bhargav said the IMC is committed to providing every citizen with clean, safe and adequate drinking water. He added that programmes like water hearings enable direct interaction with citizens and help resolve issues efficiently. The Mayor also appealed to residents to actively participate in the initiative and register their water-related grievances at their designated water tanks during the scheduled time.