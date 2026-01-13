Indore News: Directorate Of Revenue Intelligence Arrests Man In ₹4.18 Crore Customs Duty Evasion Case

Mangaon police have arrested two men and are searching for a third in connection with the murder of a 22-year-old man whose body was found at an open plot in Sansawadi village limits on Sunday. | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested Amber Bhardwaj, 39, from New Delhi, in a case involving evasion of Rs 4.18 crore in customs duty. A local district court sent him to 14 days judicial custody until January 24.

According to the investigation, Amber Bhardwaj, son of Surendra Bhardwaj, imported parts of LED and LCD TVs, including display panels, T-con boards and PCBs, through his firm M/S Anshika Enterprises via Mundra Port, Gujarat. The customs duty was evaded by misclassifying these imported components.

DRI officials said the investigation has revealed evasion amounting to Rs 4.18 crore so far, and the probe is ongoing. Senior Standing Counsel Prasanna Prasad and Special Public Prosecutor Chandan Aeren represented DRI in court.

During the hearing, the accused’s counsel raised questions about DRI’s jurisdiction. The agency clarified that under a notification dated March 31, 2022, it has the authority to conduct investigations anywhere in India