 Indore News: Directorate Of Revenue Intelligence Arrests Man In ₹4.18 Crore Customs Duty Evasion Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Directorate Of Revenue Intelligence Arrests Man In ₹4.18 Crore Customs Duty Evasion Case

Indore News: Directorate Of Revenue Intelligence Arrests Man In ₹4.18 Crore Customs Duty Evasion Case

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested Amber Bhardwaj, 39, from New Delhi for evading Rs 4.18 crore in customs duty. He allegedly imported LED and LCD TV components via Mundra Port through M/S Anshika Enterprises, misclassifying goods to avoid payment. A district court sent him to 14 days’ judicial custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 12:44 AM IST
article-image
Mangaon police have arrested two men and are searching for a third in connection with the murder of a 22-year-old man whose body was found at an open plot in Sansawadi village limits on Sunday. | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested Amber Bhardwaj, 39, from New Delhi, in a case involving evasion of Rs 4.18 crore in customs duty. A local district court sent him to 14 days judicial custody until January 24.

According to the investigation, Amber Bhardwaj, son of Surendra Bhardwaj, imported parts of LED and LCD TVs, including display panels, T-con boards and PCBs, through his firm M/S Anshika Enterprises via Mundra Port, Gujarat. The customs duty was evaded by misclassifying these imported components.

DRI officials said the investigation has revealed evasion amounting to Rs 4.18 crore so far, and the probe is ongoing. Senior Standing Counsel Prasanna Prasad and Special Public Prosecutor Chandan Aeren represented DRI in court.

Read Also
Indore News: E-Rickshaw Drivers Stage Massive Protest After Transport Dept Restricts Movement In 7...
article-image

During the hearing, the accused’s counsel raised questions about DRI’s jurisdiction. The agency clarified that under a notification dated March 31, 2022, it has the authority to conduct investigations anywhere in India

FPJ Shorts
Amid Karan Aujla's Cheating Speculations, Another Australian 'Mystery Girl' Claims, 'He Has Been DM'ing Me Too'
Amid Karan Aujla's Cheating Speculations, Another Australian 'Mystery Girl' Claims, 'He Has Been DM'ing Me Too'
'Attack On Tamil Culture': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Backs Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan', Attacks Centre Over Film Certification
'Attack On Tamil Culture': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Backs Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan', Attacks Centre Over Film Certification
Isha Malviya Quitting Laughter Chefs 3 For 'Big Bollywood Debut'? Actress Opens Up About Her 'First Big Step' In Industry
Isha Malviya Quitting Laughter Chefs 3 For 'Big Bollywood Debut'? Actress Opens Up About Her 'First Big Step' In Industry
Maharashtra Civic Elections 2026 | 'BJP Trying To Subvert Democracy': Varsha Gaikwad Slams Saffron Party Over Alleged Cash Distribution In Dombivali
Maharashtra Civic Elections 2026 | 'BJP Trying To Subvert Democracy': Varsha Gaikwad Slams Saffron Party Over Alleged Cash Distribution In Dombivali

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Directorate Of Revenue Intelligence Arrests Man In ₹4.18 Crore Customs Duty Evasion...

Indore News: Directorate Of Revenue Intelligence Arrests Man In ₹4.18 Crore Customs Duty Evasion...

Indore News: Traffic Cop Wraps ‘Dupatta’ Around Girl’s Neck, Shows How To Stay Safe Of Chinese...

Indore News: Traffic Cop Wraps ‘Dupatta’ Around Girl’s Neck, Shows How To Stay Safe Of Chinese...

Indore News: Using Chinese Manjha To Fly Kites On Makar Sankranti? Drop The Idea As Collector Warns...

Indore News: Using Chinese Manjha To Fly Kites On Makar Sankranti? Drop The Idea As Collector Warns...

Madhya Pradesh January 13, 2026, Weather Update: Cold Mornings Continue, Day Temperature Rises...

Madhya Pradesh January 13, 2026, Weather Update: Cold Mornings Continue, Day Temperature Rises...

Indore News: Man Kills Wife For Refusing Physical Relations For 8 Years

Indore News: Man Kills Wife For Refusing Physical Relations For 8 Years