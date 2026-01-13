Indore News: Using Chinese Manjha To Fly Kites On Makar Sankranti? Drop The Idea As Collector Warns Of Strict Action After Nylon String Claims Several Lives

Indore: Use Of Chinese Manjha 'Illegal' In District; Collector Warns Of Serious Action | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Collector Shivam Verma, on Tuesday, has issued an order warning against using Chinese manjha (string) to fly kites on Makar Sankranti. The order comes in view of the accidents and bird deaths caused by Chinese kite string.

“The message is clear,” the Collector said. “The joy of any festival cannot come at the cost of someone’s life.”

He clarified that the use of Chinese kite string is already banned under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, yet its illegal use continues secretly.

Given the seriousness of the matter, district administration has announced strict action against the use of Chinese (nylon) kite string, warning that violators could face imprisonment and heavy fines.

Violators to be booked under serious charges

If anyone is found using Chinese kite string during kite flying, they will be booked for culpable negligence.

In cases where a person dies or suffers serious injury, action will be taken under Section 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, which provides for up to 5 years’ imprisonment along with a fine.

Read Also From Joyous Skies To Fatal Strings: Chinese Manjha Horror Haunts Indore

Additionally, a separate case will be registered under Section 223 of the BNS for violation of prohibitory orders.

The Collector stated that no negligence will be tolerated. Those responsible for deaths or serious injuries caused by Chinese kite string will face strict legal action.

He also warned that anyone believing they can evade the law is under a misconception, as the administration is monitoring the situation at every level.