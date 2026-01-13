From Joyous Skies To Fatal Strings: Chinese Manjha Horror Haunts Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “Kataa hai…”-- a phrase once shouted in celebration by kite flyers when they cut an opponent’s kite -- has taken on a far more sinister meaning today. The Chinese manjha now in use does not merely sever kites; it has been responsible for killing both man and birds.

While the custodians of the city are cracking down on sale and use of Chinese manjha owing to High Court’s order of enforcing a strict ban, the use of banned nylon string continues, unabated, for flying kites, which are resulting in casualties of humans and birds and have sent ripples not only across the city but all over the country.

The district administration is leaving no stone unturned to check the use of “killing string,” but the citizens are not playing their roles to ensure that they and their children do not use it for kite flying, as it is taking precious lives. Taking note of this, the High Court on Monday stated that the guardians may be held responsible if minor children were found using the Chinese manjha.

In light of the approaching Makar Sankranti festival on Wednesday, the city police have intensified efforts to crackdown on use of dangerous Chinese and synthetic nylon ‘manjha’ (kite string) following a fatal incident and two serious injuries that occurred on Sunday.

Special teams have been deployed across the city to monitor and take action against those using, selling, or purchasing the prohibited string. Police teams led by DCPs, additional DCPs, and ACPs from various zones conducted inspections of several shops. Police officials emphasised that the sale and storage of prohibited manjha is a non-bailable offence, given the grave risk it poses to human life, birds, and the environment.

DCP Krishan Lalchandani said, “Strict and continuous action is being taken against those involved in the illegal sale and storage of banned manjha. Along with criminal cases, preventive measures such as externment from district are being initiated.” He added that the police are offering rewards to informers whose tips lead to successful seizures.

Despite strict enforcement, the deadly string continues to reach Indore via buses, train and loading vehicles from major cities like Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur. However, police have failed to locate any manufacturing unit till now. Police noted that curbing its use is a collective responsibility, urging citizens to use eco-friendly cotton threads and report illegal sales immediately.

Taking an initiative, The Astro VD Social Welfare Foundation, a social organisation, will distribute kite string safety protectors at Palasia Square this Tuesday from 10 am to 12 noon. The goal is to protect commuters from hazardous Chinese manjha during Makar Sankranti.

Drones and undercover operations

On Monday, police launched a massive search operation using drones to identify rooftops where banned thread is being used. This aerial surveillance allows police to trace the purchase back to the original seller. Additionally, personnel in civil dress are visiting shops to catch retailers selling the string discreetly.

‘Digital sales of Chinese manjha a major challenge’

A major hurdle for the police is the shift of sales to e-commerce websites, including Amazon and Flipkart and social media platforms.

Sellers bypass bans by using misleading labels like industrial-strength polyester thread, heavy-duty sewing thread, craft cord, Embroidery, Hanging Decoration, DIY jewellery making and fishing net.

DCP Lalchandani said that digital sales of Chinese manjha posed a challenge and police are working to identify these digital traders to take legal action.

Safety measures on bridges

DCP Lalchandani said, “To minimise accidents, police are placing stoppers and barricades on city bridges, the most frequent sites for manjha-related injuries, to control vehicle speed and alert commuters. Police will also inspect venues designated for mass Makar Sankranti gatherings to ensure no banned strings are being used.”

Safety wires have been installed on bridges, and warning banners are placed on major routes to alert commuters. The police are also starting to install kite-string guards, steel-looped wires mounted on handlebars of two-wheeler that act as a protective barrier against stray strings.

RK Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime & HQ) said,“Continuous appeals are being made to the public and traders regarding the use of Chinese manjha. In recent days, police teams have taken strict action against its transportation and distribution. Now, to curb this network, the Crime Branch, along with the Intelligence Wing, has been directed to take action.”

Police action in recent days

38 cases registered since November 30 regarding sale, storage, and use.

54 accused arrested, including one kite flyer caught in the act.

20 accused facing district externment proceedings.

Two habitual offenders directed to mark their presence at concerned police stations for six months.

Warehouses and shops sealed for illegal storage.

Legal framework: Sections imposed by police

BNS Section 125: Acts of negligence endangering human life.

BNS Section 223: Disobedience of lawful orders by public servants.

BNSS Sections 170 & 126: Preventive action to ensure public safety.

BNSS Section 135(3): Action for violation of prohibitory orders, including seizure of banned items.

Section 15 of Environment (Protection) Act, 1986: Violation can lead to 5–7 years of imprisonment or fines up to Rs 1 Lakh.

Public advisory

Report Illegal Sales: Contact Indore Police Crime Watch Helpline at 7049108283.

Two-wheeler safety: Do not seat small children in the front.

Speed: Maintain low speeds in kite-flying zones.

Protection: Wear a muffler or scarf to protect your neck while travelling.

Risk of Electrocution

According to MP Transco, Chinese manjha is often metallic-coated and conductive. Over the last two years, it has caused 13 major power disruptions in Indore. If the thread touches high-voltage lines, it can cause fatal electrocution to the flyer and damage critical infrastructure.

Timeline of Tragedy: Past Incidents

Jan 11, 2026: A 45-year-old man died on Khajrana Bridge; two others injured on Juni Indore Bridge and near the airport.

Jan 9, 2026: A hardware trader sustained a neck injury in the Biyabani area.

December 7, 2025: Two persons sustained severe injuries after a sharp synthetic string became entangled around neck and toe, respectively.

Nov 30, 2025: 16-year-old Gulshan died near Nemawar Bridge after his neck was slashed.

Jan 15, 2025: 20-year-old Himanshu Solanki died in the Dwarkapuri area.

Jan 3, 2025: A youth named Akash received 15 stitches after a throat injury near Aerodrome Road.

Bird injured with Chinese manjha, rescued

On Monday, the Indore Forest Department rescued a bird trapped in lethal, prohibited "Chinese manjah." Following a citizen’s tip-off, a team led by DFO Pradeep Mishra found the bird in extreme distress, with the synthetic thread cutting into its flesh.

Rescue worker Totaram highlighted the delicacy of the operation to prevent permanent wing damage. DFO Mishra confirmed the bird is receiving medical care and will be released once fully recovered. He reiterated the department's commitment to wildlife safety amid growing concerns over the dangerous use of illegal kite strings.

BJP workers and residents are joining forces to report anyone using illegal Chinese manjha to the police. Following a recent death and multiple injuries, MIC member Rajesh Udawat and BJP leader Shailendra Mahajan criticised the ineffective ban. They are demanding that police conduct roof-to-roof inspections and install safety wires on bridges. Citizens are urged to stay vigilant and share information to stop these fatal kite-flying accidents.