 Makar Sankranti 2026: What Is The Significance Of 'Til & Gud' During The Sun Festival
Makar Sankranti 2026: What Is The Significance Of 'Til & Gud' During The Sun Festival

"Til Gul Ghya, God God Bola!" This traditional Maharashtrian greeting during Makar Sankranti reflects the spirit of the beloved festival. These words carry the essence of sharing, warmth, and harmony that define this vibrant harvest festival. Til (sesame seeds) and Gud (jaggery) are integral to Makar Sankranti festivities, symbolising unity, purity, and health.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 07:05 PM IST
article-image
Makar Sankranti 2026

Makar Sankranti is one of the auspicious Hindu festivals that signifies the Sun's movement from the Southern Hemisphere to the Northern Hemisphere. The term Makar means "Capricorn" while Sankranti signifies "transition". For individuals observing Makar Sankranti, rise early on the festival day to bathe and present water with red flowers and rice to the Sun. Furthermore, individuals participate in this celebration by contributing items such as fresh grains, blankets, cookware, sesame seeds, and ghee. During this festival, consumption of sesame seeds and jaggery is considered very important. But why is it so significant during Makar Sankranti? Let's delve deeper into the festival and its age-old traditions.

Makar Sankranti: A Festival of sesame seeds and jaggery (Til and Gud)

"Til Gul Ghya, God God Bola!" This traditional Maharashtrian greeting during Makar Sankranti reflects the spirit of the beloved festival. These words carry the essence of sharing, warmth, and harmony that define this vibrant harvest festival. Til (sesame seeds) and Gud (jaggery) are integral to Makar Sankranti festivities, symbolising unity, purity, and health. This combination holds deep cultural and nutritional significance.

Til and Gud: A spiritual and cultural significance

Talking about spirituality, Makar Sankranti marks the sun's journey, and sesame seeds are linked to solar energy and seeking blessings for the Lord of the Sun (Surya). It is also believed that sesame seeds are a symbol of immorality because sesame seeds are believed to be blessed by the Lord of Death (Yamaraj). In terms of health benefits, Til (sesame) is rich in iron, calcium, protein, and healthy fats; while jaggery provides minerals and iron, which help in boosting immunity regulation and digestion. Sesame seeds also generate heat in the body, and that is why consuming them in winter is considered beneficial.

Til & Gud: Regional delicacies

The celebration of Makar Sankranti may differ across states, but til and gud sweets unite them in spirit. Some popular treats include:

Maharashtra: Til Gud Ladoos, Til Papdi, and Puran Poli.

Bengal: Nolen Gurer Payesh, Patishapta, and Moa (puffed rice and jaggery laddoos).

Punjab and North India: Til Revdi and Gajak.

In addition to these, the festival is marked by community gatherings, kite-flying competitions, and vibrant fairs. People dress in traditional attire, offer prayers to the Sun God, and exchange sweets with loved ones.

About Makar Sankranti

Makar Sankranti is also the harvest festival of India. During this period, crops are sown, and the hard work in the field is complete, thus giving people the time to celebrate and rejoice. There is also a tradition of flying kites. Various fairs are organised in different parts of the country.

