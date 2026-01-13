MP Cabinet News: CM Mohan Yadav Approves 50% Vehicle Registration Tax Exemption For Ujjain & Gwalior Fairs, 4th Scale Pay Benefits For 1.25 Lakh Teachers & More

MP Cabinet News: Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav Approved Tax Relaxations and Solar Projects, Including Fourth-Time-Scale Pay Benefits for 1.25 Lakh Teachers. | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A cabinet meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav in capital Bhopal on Tuesday. Series of decisions regarding tax, pay-scale, development projects were taken during the cabinet meet.

The cabinet approved fourth-time-scale pay scale for the government teachers. As many as one lakh and twenty five thousand (1.25 lakh) teachers will benefit from the state government's decision. The fourth scale pay will lead to a monthly increase of minimum 3,000 to 4,000 Rs for the eligible teachers.

50% exemption on vehicle registration tax

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet decided to grant a 50 percent exemption on vehicle registration tax for the Gwalior and Ujjain trade fairs. Various projects for solar with storage were also approved.

Committee set up for excise policy

A Ministerial Council Committee was formed for the implementation of the Excise Policy. As many as 200 new Sandipani Vidyalayas will be built across the state to facilitate better education to underprivileged groups. Madhya Pradesh govt's ‘From Resolution to Achievement’ drive that started on January 12 will be held till March 31. It aims to promote good governance and technology, rural development and welfare for poor.

Applications from eligible candidates for various schemes will be accepted, and their cases will be resolved.

The Chief Minister has instructed all ministers to lead this campaign in their respective districts.

Teachers with 35 years of service will benefit

Teachers with 35 years of service will receive the benefit of the fourth time-bound promotional pay scale. Teacher organisations had even met with Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav to discuss this matter. Following this, the Chief Minister announced the implementation of the fourth time-bound promotional pay scale for teachers on September 5th, Teacher's Day. Teachers have been waiting for this for four month

Happy Lohri!

CM Yadav also extended Lohri wishes to all. He prayed for state's happiness and prosperity.