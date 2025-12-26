 Bhopal News: Young Sardars Steal The Show With 'Gatka' Performance On 'Veer Bal Diwas'; CM Mohan Yadav Pays Tributes To 'Chaar Sahibzade' Of Guru Gobind
A program was held on the occassion of Veer Bal Diwas at the BJP state office in Bhopal to mark the sacrifice of Guru Gobind Singh’s sons. Young Sikh children impressed the audience with Gatka sword stunts. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, BJP leaders, and workers attended the event and paid tribute to the Sahibzadas.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 02:09 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A special program was held at the BJP state office (Mantralaya) in Bhopal on the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas on Friday.

Veer Bal Diwas is celebrated to honour the sacrifices of Guru Gobind Singh's four sons, known as 'Chaar Sahibzade'-- Sahibzada Ajit Singh Ji, Sahibzada Jujhar Singh Ji, Sahibzada Zorawar Singh Ji, Sahibzada Fateh Singh Ji.

The event is celebrated every year on December 26-- a day ahead of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti (Dec 27).

One of the main attractions of the event was-- Gatka and Shastra Vidya--performed by the children.

The children donning turbans caught everyone’s attention asthey exhibited their excellent skills, known as 'Gatka,' a traditional Sikh martial art.

Using swords and sticks, the children performed various stunts with confidence and discipline. Gatka is a part of Sikh Shastra Vidya, which teaches self-defence, courage, and physical strength.

Watch the performance below :

MP News: 90% Rooms In MPSTDC Hotels, Resorts Booked From Christmas To New Year
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was present at the program and appreciated the performance by the children.

Yadav also participated in a program organised at the Gurudwara located on Hamidia Road in Bhopal on the occasion of 'Veer Bal Diwas'

MP BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal, district president Ravindra Yati, and several other BJP leaders and workers also attended the event.

Bhopal News: Congress MLA Demands Martyrdom For 4 Bomb Detection & Disposal Squad Cops, PHQ Denies
About 'Veer Bal Diwas'

Veer Bal Diwas is an important day to inspire the younger generation. They said the bravery of Guru Gobind Singh’s sons teaches lessons of standing for truth and justice, even in the most difficult times.

Veer Bal Diwas is observed every year on December 26. It was announced by the central government to honour the sacrifice of Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, who were martyred at a very young age.

