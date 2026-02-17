MP News: Bureaucrat Avi Prasad's Third Marriage Garners Limelight; All 3 Wives Are IAS Officers

Bhopal/Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Administrative departments are now in discussion as IAS officer Avi Prasad’s personal life has caught everyone’s attention after his third marriage.

The 2014 batch IAS officer has married three times. Interestingly, his all three wives are IAS officers, making his private life a trending topic not just in government circles but also on social media.

His Third Marriage

According to reports, Prasad got married for the third time on February 11 at Kuno National Park.

His bride, Ankita Dhakre, is a 2017 batch IAS officer and currently serves as Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of State Administrative Services.

Avi Prasad is from Uttar Pradesh and comes from a strong political and administrative background. He first cleared the UPSC exam in 2013 and joined the IPS. In 2014, he secured an All India Rank of 13 and became an IAS officer.

His grandfather, Tambeshwar Prasad served as a minister in the government of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.

Before Third Marriage...

Before his current marriage, Avi Prasad was married twice. His first wife, Riju Bafna, is now serving as Collector of Shajapur in Madhya Pradesh. The couple reportedly met in Delhi while preparing for civil services, but their marriage ended in divorce.

He later married Misha Singh, a 2016 batch IAS officer, who moved to the Madhya Pradesh cadre after marriage. Their marriage lasted around four years, and she is now serving as Collector of Ratlam, taking charge in 2025.

Over the years, Avi Prasad has held several important administrative positions, including District Panchayat CEO and Collector in different districts.

During his tenure as Collector of Katni, he was recognised for his efforts in tackling malnutrition.

Currently, he is serving as Chief Executive Officer of the Employment Guarantee Council in Madhya Pradesh.

While marriages among IAS officers are not unusual, the fact that all three of Avi Prasad’s wives are IAS officers has made his personal life a topic of fascination.

While he continues his administrative work, netizens and officials alike are keenly following his unique story.