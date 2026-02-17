 MP Budget Session 2026 Updates - Day 2: Congress MLA Atif Aqueel Demands Cow Be Declared National Animal
The second day of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly’s budget session saw questions on Oilseeds Federation employees’ pay and kabaddi mats in panchayats. Congress MLA Atif Aqueel sought national animal status for cows, drawing a response from BJP’s Rameshwar Sharma. Finance Minister Jagdish Devda will present a ₹20,000 crore supplementary budget. Congress protested over deaths in Indore and Chhindwara.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 01:10 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Assembly is witnessing the second day of budget session on Tuesday.

Questions regarding pay scale of employees of the Oilseeds Federation and the availability of kabaddi mats in panchayats were raised in the House on the second day. 

During the same Congress MLA Atif Arif Aqueel brought a resolution demanding that the cow be declared the national animal. 

Responding to this, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma said that cow slaughter would stop if religious leaders in mosques made people take an ‘oath’ against it.

Supplementary budget of ₹20k crore

Later in the day, Finance Minister Jagdish Devda will present the third supplementary budget for the current financial year in the Assembly. 

The supplementary budget is expected to be around ₹20k crore. The Economic Survey will also be tabled in the House today.

The Assembly will also hold a discussion on the Governor’s address delivered by Mangubhai Patel on the first day of the session. 

Notably, the Governor was constantly interrupted by the Congress leader during his speech on the first day of the budget session. Unfazed by the same, he concluded his speech with a few lines and left the assembly.

House saw Congress protest on first day 

Opposition MLAs created a ruckus during the Governor’s speech over the deaths caused by contaminated water in Indore and the deaths of children due to alleged toxic cough syrup in Chhindwara.

Due to the uproar, the Governor left the House without completing his speech. However, the Speaker stated that the Governor’s address would be considered as read.

Earlier in the day, Congress MLAs staged a protest outside the Assembly before the proceedings began. They demonstrated against the deaths caused by contaminated water in Indore’s Bhagirathpura area. 

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar and other Congress MLAs reached the Assembly premises carrying bottles of dirty water and raised slogans in front of the Gandhi statue.

