MP Budget Session 2026 Updates - Day 2: Congress MLA Atif Aqueel Demands Cow Be Declared National Animal

MP Budget Session Updates - Day 2: Pay Scale Of Oilseeds Federation Employees, Kabaddi Mats Discussed; Congress MLA Atif Aqueel Demands Cow Be Declared National Animal | ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Assembly is witnessing the second day of budget session on Tuesday.

Questions regarding pay scale of employees of the Oilseeds Federation and the availability of kabaddi mats in panchayats were raised in the House on the second day.

During the same Congress MLA Atif Arif Aqueel brought a resolution demanding that the cow be declared the national animal.

Responding to this, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma said that cow slaughter would stop if religious leaders in mosques made people take an ‘oath’ against it.

VIDEO | Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Assembly LoP Umang Singhar and other Congress leaders hold protest at the state assembly premises over deaths in Indore due to contaminated drinking water.



— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 17, 2026

Supplementary budget of ₹20k crore

Later in the day, Finance Minister Jagdish Devda will present the third supplementary budget for the current financial year in the Assembly.

The supplementary budget is expected to be around ₹20k crore. The Economic Survey will also be tabled in the House today.

The Assembly will also hold a discussion on the Governor’s address delivered by Mangubhai Patel on the first day of the session.

Notably, the Governor was constantly interrupted by the Congress leader during his speech on the first day of the budget session. Unfazed by the same, he concluded his speech with a few lines and left the assembly.

VIDEO | Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Assembly Budget Session, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar says, "There are many issues concerning the common man. Indian government's import policies are not good for farmers, especially farmers in Madhya Pradesh… Women's safety and water…"

House saw Congress protest on first day

Opposition MLAs created a ruckus during the Governor’s speech over the deaths caused by contaminated water in Indore and the deaths of children due to alleged toxic cough syrup in Chhindwara.

Due to the uproar, the Governor left the House without completing his speech. However, the Speaker stated that the Governor’s address would be considered as read.

VIDEO | Bhopal: Congress workers stage protest at Assembly over Chhindwara Cough Syrup deaths.



Congress leader Bhero Singh says, "Who is responsible for the deaths of children? The Health Minister of Madhya Pradesh should resign."



— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 1, 2025

Earlier in the day, Congress MLAs staged a protest outside the Assembly before the proceedings began. They demonstrated against the deaths caused by contaminated water in Indore’s Bhagirathpura area.

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar and other Congress MLAs reached the Assembly premises carrying bottles of dirty water and raised slogans in front of the Gandhi statue.