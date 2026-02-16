MP News: Governor Mangubhai Patel Interrupted By Congress During Assembly Speech | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel's speech was allegedly interrupted by Congress multiple times during an assembly speech on Monday.

Due to disturbances, the Governor could only read a few paragraphs of his speech, after which he left the assembly.

When the Governor mentioned efforts being made to preserve the River Kshipra, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar asked when the government would save people from contaminated drinking water. Other Congress MLAs joined him, leading to a noisy scene.

FP Photo

FP Photo

Unfazed, the Governor continued his speech to highlight the government’s work and priorities.

Congress MLAs tried to interrupt his speech on other occasions as well. Later, he concluded his speech by reading a few paragraphs.

When the Speaker returned to his chair after bidding adieu to the Governor, the Opposition remarked that Rahul Gandhi’s microphone had been stopped in Parliament and that here, too, their microphones were being stopped.