 MP News: Congress MLA Fires In Air During Shiv Baraat Procession In Sheopur; Video Goes Viral
A video allegedly showing Congress MLA Babu Jandel firing in the air during a Shiv Baraat procession in Sheopur has gone viral. The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday in Mundla village during Mahashivratri celebrations. Police said action will follow video verification, adding that celebratory firing is banned. The MLA could not be contacted. Investigation is underway.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 12:26 PM IST
Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing a Congress MLA making celebratory firing in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur is going viral on social media, on Monday.

The video allegedly shows Congress MLA Babu Jandel firing a gun in the air during a Shiv Baraat procession on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

The incident reportedly took place on Sunday evening in Mundla village, where a traditional Shiv Baraat was being taken out. 

The MLA was riding a horse as part of the procession. During the event, a video was recorded by some people showing him allegedly firing into the air.

A large number of villagers were present at the time.

Watch the video here:

Baroda police station in-charge Satish Chauhan said that he was on fair duty and further action would be decided after verifying the authenticity of the video. 

He added that celebratory firing is banned under government rules and strict action is taken if violations are found. Police are currently investigating the matter.

Attempts were made to contact the MLA for his response, but he could not be reached.

Celebratory firing refers to shooting a gun in the air during happy occasions such as weddings, victory processions, birthdays, or festivals. 

Such acts can be dangerous, as bullets fired into the air can fall back to the ground and cause unnecessary serious injury or damage.

