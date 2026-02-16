MP News: One Dead, Over Dozen Critical After Prasad Causes Food Poisoning In Jabalpur

AI Generated Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): One died and over a dozen were hospitalised after suspected food poisoning caused by sweets served as prasad at a religious event in Jabalpur on Monday.

A case of suspected food poisoning has come to light in Bhedaghat area of Jabalpur, creating panic among local residents.

According to information, pistachio barfi distributed as prasad after a religious programme is believed to be the cause of the incident.

After eating the sweets, several people complained of vomiting, stomach pain, dizziness, and weakness.

So far, 19 people have fallen ill due to suspected food poisoning. One youth, identified as Indrapal Patel, a resident of Bhedaghat, died during treatment. The condition of 18 others is said to be stable, and they are currently undergoing treatment at different hospitals. Doctors are closely monitoring their health.

The sweets were reportedly purchased from Bikaner Sweets, located at Bhedaghat Chowk. After the religious event, the pistachio barfi was distributed among devotees as prasad.

Within a short time of consumption, many people started feeling unwell, following which they were rushed to nearby hospitals.

On receiving information about the incident, the food department reached the shop and collected samples of the suspected sweets. These samples have been sent to a laboratory for testing.

Officials said that further action against the sweet shop will be taken after the test report is received. If the sweets are found to be unsafe or contaminated, strict action will be initiated as per rules.

Meanwhile, Bhedaghat police have also started an investigation into the matter. Police are recording statements of the shop staff, organisers of the religious event, and affected people to find out how the incident occurred. They are also trying to determine whether there was any lapse in food safety or storage.

Local residents have expressed concern over food safety, especially during religious functions where prasad is distributed to a large number of people.

Health officials have advised people to avoid consuming leftover sweets from the event and to seek medical help immediately if they feel unwell.