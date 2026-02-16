MP News: On Way To Exam Centre, College Student’s Leg Gets Stuck In Iron Grill In Chhatarpur; Locals Rush For Rescue— VIDEO

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A college girl was injured in a shocking incident in Naugaon town of Chhatarpur district on Monday when her leg got badly stuck in an iron grill at the main gate of her college.

She was going to appear for an examination. The incident happened at Bapu Degree College and raised serious questions about student safety on campus.

A video has surfaced showing a college girl’s leg stuck in an iron grill at the college gate, while locals and other students are seen helping her free it.

According to information, the student reached the college gate to enter the campus for her exam when her foot suddenly slipped into the iron grill, also known as a cattle guard, installed at the entrance.

The iron pipes were placed in such a way that her leg got trapped tightly between them. She was unable to pull her leg out on her own and started crying in pain.

Soon after, chaos broke out at the college gate. Other students gathered at the spot and tried to help her. At first, they attempted to free her leg using their hands, but it did not work.

Later, water was poured on her leg in an effort to reduce friction. When that also failed, oil was applied to make the leg slip out easily. Despite these efforts, the rescue took a long time.

Eyewitnesses said the girl remained stuck for nearly an hour, suffering pain and distress. Many students alleged that even after informing the college administration, no immediate help or proper rescue tools were provided. They also claimed that no medical assistance was arranged at the spot during the incident.

Students questioned the safety measures at the college gate. They said the iron grill is meant to stop animals from entering the campus, but it has now become a danger for students. They warned that the situation could have turned more serious and even caused a fracture if the leg had remained stuck for longer.

After a prolonged effort, locals and students finally managed to free the girl’s leg. Her condition after the incident has not been officially confirmed.